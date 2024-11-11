High School

Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (11/11/2024)

Not much movement whatsoever from last week as every team from the rankings won their respective games; Brunswick Academy remains No. 1

Andy Villamarzo

Killingly's Quinn Sumner
Killingly's Quinn Sumner / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.

The No. 1 team in the Constitution State continues to be powerhouse Brunswick School followed by newbie Choate Rosemary Hall School, Greenwich and then Windsor, which begins the season at 7-0.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 10 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings

1. Brunswick School (8-1)

Brunswick School footbal

A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Notre Dame commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26, a couple weeks ago.

2. Choate Rosemary Hall School (8-0)

Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. Choate Rosemary Hall School dominated Deerfield Academy, 41-0, last week.

3. Avon Old Farms (6-3)

The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Even with a loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School, Avon Old Farms remains secure at the third spot. The Beavers bounced back with a dominant 41-16 win over Salisbury School last week.

4. Windsor (8-0)

Windsor Football (CT) runs out on the field in the 2024 season
Windsor Football (CT) runs out on the field in the 2024 season / Windsor Football/Facebook

When it comes to the public schools, Windsor has proven to being the state's proven best. The latest example by the Warriors was a 42-3 victory over Platt last week.

5. New Canaan (7-1)

Killingly's Hayden Allard looks for some running room against New Canaan during the Class L quarterfinals last season.
Killingly's Hayden Allard looks for some running room against New Canaan during the Class L quarterfinals last season. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game. New Canaan picked up a quality win last week, with the Rams winning 50-19 over McMahon.

6. Masuk (7-1)

Killingly senior Terrence Allen makes the tackle against Masuk's Gavin Walker during the CIAC Class MM semifinal Sunday at Mo
Killingly senior Terrence Allen makes the tackle against Masuk's Gavin Walker during the CIAC Class MM semifinal Sunday at Morgan Field. Allen / Jimmy Zanor/The Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since the loss to Bunnell, the Panthers have refocused and looked pretty darn good. The latest victory was a 56-6 victory over Weston. This week, Masuk will take on Brookfield.

7. Hand (8-0)

The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep in Week 2, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand made its debut a few weeks ago into the rankings because of the shellacking of Fairfield Prep and then the following Friday handily defeated Shelton, 52-29. Hand just keeps on winning and notched a 25-0 victory over Notre Dame last week.

8. Brookfield (8-0)

Entering the rankings for the first time a couple weeks ago this season is Brookfield as they upset Bunnell recently. Brookfield continued its winning ways with a 27-0 rout of Joel Barlow last week.

9. Greenwich (7-1)

Greenwich football
The Greenwich Cardinals have run their record to 3-0 and they own the top spot in our current Connecticut Class LL high school football computer rankings. / Greenwich Football Instagram

We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for well over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10-plus touchdowns. Greenwich has already knocked off Bishop Hendricksen, the No. 1 team in Rhode Island, and last week defeated Ridgefield, 38-0.

10. Fairfield Prep (7-1)

Fairfield Prep's Mason Frey is one of Connecticut's top returning linebackers in 2024
Fairfield Prep's Mason Frey is one of Connecticut's top returning linebackers in 2024 /

The Jesuits made their way back into the rankings based on the last few weeks. Fairfield Prep handily defeated Hampden, 42-9, last week. They'll cap the regular season with games against North Haven and West Haven.

On the bubble: Ansonia, Darien, Killingly, New Britian, Newtown, Staples, West Haven

