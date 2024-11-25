Top 10 Connecticut High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
The new No. 1 team in the Constitution State is Choate Rosemary Hall School after a strong 27- victory over Brunswick Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 12 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Choate Rosemary Hall School (9-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. Choate Rosemary Hall School takes the top spot after defeating Brunswick Academy, 27-9.
2. Brunswick School (8-2)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Notre Dame commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26, a few weeks ago. Brunswick Academy drops from the top spot after a 27-9 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School.
3. Avon Old Farms (6-4)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Even with a loss to Choate Rosemary Hall School, Avon Old Farms remains secure at the third spot despite dropping a fourth game, this time to Phillips Exeter Academy.
4. Windsor (10-0)
When it comes to the public schools, Windsor has proven to being the state's proven best. The latest example by the Warriors was a 20-0 victory over Bloomfield last week.
5. New Canaan (8-1)
We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game. New Canaan picked up another blowout win last week, with the Rams winning 42-6 over Bridgeport Central.
6. Hand (9-0)
The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep in Week 2, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand made its debut a few weeks ago into the rankings because of the shellacking of Fairfield Prep and then the following Friday handily defeated Shelton, 52-29. Hand just keeps on winning and notched a 62-31 victory over Xavier a couple weeks ago.
7. Brookfield (9-0)
Entering the rankings for the first time a couple weeks ago this season is Brookfield as they upset Bunnell recently. Brookfield continued its winning ways with a 28-14 defeat of Masuk last week.
8. Greenwich (8-1)
We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for well over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10-plus touchdowns. Greenwich has already knocked off Bishop Hendricksen, the No. 1 team in Rhode Island, and last week defeated Westhill, 42-0.
9. Fairfield Prep (8-1)
The Jesuits made their way back into the rankings based on the last few weeks. Fairfield Prep handily defeated Hampden, 42-9, last week. They'll cap the regular season with a tilt against West Haven.
10. Darien (8-1)
We've probably been a little too hard on the Blue Wave as their only loss of the season came against Windsor, 41-35. Darien makes their way into the rankings this week.
On the bubble: Ansonia, Bunnell, Glastonbury, Killingly, Masuk, New Britian, Newtown, Staples, West Haven
