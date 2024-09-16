Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games have started up and that means the gridiron is upon us.
With that, weekly power rankings coming straight to you from SBLive Sports Connecticut after Week 1's action.
Preseason high school football games kicked off a couple weeks ago throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State is the Brunswick School followed by the independent Avon Old Farms and then New Canaan.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Brunswick School (1-0)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Clemson commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other.
2. Avon Old Farms (0-1)
Though the Beavers opened up the season with a loss, they still feature one of the state’s most talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting the roster.
3. New Canaan (1-0)
4. Darien (1-0)
Not many had the kind of Week 1 performance like the Blue Wave had as they rolled to a dominating 45-6 destruction of Cheshire in Week 1.
5. Greenwich (1-0)
In one of the state’s top matchups of Week 1, Greenwich was able to edge out West Haven behind first-year starting quarterback M.J. D’Angelo. It was an impressive showing for the Cardinals.
6. Masuk (1-0)
After a one year hiatus away from the school, head coach Steve Christy made his highly anticipated return and led the Panthers to a 33-26 win over Wilton.
7. Staples (1-0)
Last year’s Division LL state champions looked solid in a 48-7 romp of Hamden behind a strong performance from junior quarterback Nick Weil’s 223-yard, 5-touchdown performance.
8. St. Joseph (1-0)
The Cadets needed one of the state’s top defensive efforts right out of the gates, defeating North Haven 17-7. Next up is a road game against Westhill.
9. Cheshire Academy (1-0)
The Cats had a bumpy start to the 2024 season, falling to No. 1 Brunswick School 30-0. They’ll look to get back on track against Phillips Exeter Academy this week.
10. Fairfield Prep (1-0)
Robert Manning was superb in the Jesuit’s’ 38-8 win over Southington, with the junior completing 17-of-30 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
