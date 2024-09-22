Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games have started up and that means the gridiron is upon us.
With that, weekly power rankings coming straight to you from SBLive Sports Connecticut after Week 2's action.
Preseason high school football games kicked off a couple weeks ago throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State is the Brunswick School followed by newbie Choate Rosemary Hall School and then New Canaan.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Brunswick School (2-0)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Clemson commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins soundly defeated Salisbury School 34-14 in Week 2 action.
2. Choate Rosemary Hall School (1-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 1 last week, 38-0, over Lawrenceville School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame.
3. New Canaan (2-0)
So far the Rams are leaning on the right arm of senior quarterback Luke Robinson and a very feisty defense at the outset. New Canaan's latest victory was a 41-7 victory over Warde. Robinson has thrown for 453 yards and eight touchdowns over the first two weeks.
4. Avon Old Farms (1-1)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. They feature one of the state’s most talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a talented roster.
5. Darien (2-0)
After a dominating 45-6 destruction of Cheshire in Week 1, the Blue Wave carried it over into Week 2 against McMahon. Darien cruised to a 49-7 victory heading into this week's tilt against Windsor.
6. Greenwich (2-0)
We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for 431 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.
7. Masuk (2-0)
Keep the good times rolling, coach Steve Christy. The Panthers' lead man is back at the helm and now having enjoyed consecutive victories after a 49-6 rout of Enfield. This week against No. 3 New Canaan will be the ultimate test for Masuk.
8. Staples (2-0)
No Caleb Smith anymore? No problem for this Wreckers' offense that's proven to be pretty dang good regardless of who's running it. Nick Weil is at the controls and the junior has thrown for 502 yards and nine touchdowns, most importantly zero picks.
9. St. Joseph (2-0)
After needing one of their best efforts to upend North Haven in Week 1, its was much smoother sailing for the Cadets in Week 2 against Westhill, cruising 44-0.
10. Hand (2-0)
The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep last week, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand makes its debut into the rankings because of the shellacking and this week hits the road to face Berlin.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn