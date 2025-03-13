Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Preseason Rankings (3/13/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is the Masuk Panthers, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Preseason Rankings
1. Masuk
The Panthers are coming off an undefeated season at 28-0 and being back senior Julia Bacoulis (Florida Gulf Coast commit), who batted .450 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 2024. On the mound, Bacoulis went 19-0 with a 0.80 earned run average and 259 strikeouts.
2. Ellington
There's a lot to like about the Knights this season and one of them is the return of star pitcher Camryn Fisher. The ace pitcher was one of the state's best on the mound, going 20-1 with a incredible 0.20 earned run average and 324 strikeouts. This team could contend for the top spot sooner rather than later this season.
3. Cheshire
Coming in at the third spot in our rankings are the Rams, after they fell just short of winning it all in Class LL. With their only losses coming up against Masuk and Ludlowe, Cheshire will be in the mix once more and taking aim at winning a state crown this spring.
4. Woodland Regional
You have to really like the roster that Woodland Regional will be bringing back this spring, with senior ace pitcher Ella VanAlstyne returning to the mound. Last year as a junior, Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) went 13-1 with 140 strikeouts for the Hawks.
5. Ludlowe
Though the Falcons don’t bring back Alex Lewey to the mound, they still have one of the state’s most formidable teams around. The top player from a year ago returns is infielder Gina Solow (Albertus Magnus College commit), who batted .420 with 20 RBIs and 11 doubles in 2024.
6. Coventry
The Coventry Patriots finished the 2024 regular season with an impressive record of 23-2, but lose Elizabeth Mitchell to graduation from a year ago. Coventry still returns a bevy of solid hitters to the lineup and remain one of the state's top clubs.
7. St. Joseph
Not far from the middle of the pack is the Cadets, who should be a contender in Class L because of their stable of pitchers. Katie Dzialo comes back for her junior campaign as she went 16-3 with 187 strikeouts in 2024.
8. North Haven
One of the state's top power hitters is back in the lineup for the Nighthawks in Alexandra Anquillare. Last season as a junior the first baseman/outfielder belted five homers and drove in 38 runs. North Haven belongs as one of the state's elite clubs.
9. Guilford
Guilford was the Cinderella story from a year ago in the Class L tournament as the No. 13 seed and nearly upended Masuk in the semifinals. The Grizzlies graduated a bit, but return an experienced team that could very well make another deep run.
10. Mercy
The Tigers were a mixed bag at times during the middle of the 2024 season, but when it came down to it, Mercy was one of the state's best teams. Though Mercy graduated five seniors, they return a solid core to compete and sneak into our initial Top 10.
