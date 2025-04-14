Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (4/13/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is the Masuk Panthers, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Three new teams enter the rankings this week, with Amity Regional, Danbury and New Canaan being the newbies.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of the first full week of regular season games.
1. Masuk (2-0)
The Panthers are coming off an undefeated season at 28-0 and being back senior Julia Bacoulis (Florida Gulf Coast commit), who batted .450 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 2024. Bacoulis is already on a tear through a couple of games for Masuk, going 2-0 with a 1.00 eanred run average and 32 strikeouts.
2. Ellington (3-0)
There's a lot to like about the Knights this season and one of them is the return of star pitcher Camryn Fisher. The ace pitcher last year was one of the state's best on the mound, going 20-1 with a incredible 0.20 earned run average and 324 strikeouts. The Knights have yet to aloow a single run this season.
3. Cheshire (1-0)
Coming in at the third spot in our rankings are the Rams, after they fell just short of winning it all in Class LL. With their only losses last season coming up against Masuk and Ludlowe, Cheshire began the season with a narrow 4-2 victory over Ludlowe.
4. Woodland Regional (3-0)
Starting off the season with a bang was the Hawks, as they cruised to a 17-4 win over Naugatuck and following it up with two blowout wins over Ansonia, Brookfield. You have to really like the roster that Woodland Regional will be bringing back this spring, with senior ace pitcher Ella VanAlstyne returning to the mound. Last year as a junior, Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) went 13-1 with 140 strikeouts for the Hawks.
5. Coventry (0-0)
The Coventry Patriots finished the 2024 regular season with an impressive record of 23-2, but lose Elizabeth Mitchell to graduation from a year ago. Coventry still returns a bevy of solid hitters to the lineup and remain one of the state's top clubs.
6. St. Joseph (2-0)
Not far from the middle of the pack is the Cadets, who they themselves are a contender in Class L after a 2-0 victory over a very good North Haven squad and then defeated Ludlowe, 4-1. Katie Dzialo comes back for her junior campaign as she went 16-3 with 187 strikeouts in 2024.
7. Amity Regional (3-0)
Making their debut into the rankings this week is the Spartans, as they've come out of the gates with three impressive victories. Amity Regional has defeated North Haven, Notre Dame Prep and Sheehan.
8. New Canaan (2-0)
Another team that enters our rankings for the first time is the Rams as they notched a couple of solid victories, including over previously ranked Guilford to start the season.
9. Mercy (1-0)
The Tigers were a mixed bag at times during the middle of the 2024 season, but when it came down to it, Mercy was one of the state's best teams. Mercy opened the spring campaign up with a 7-4 victory over Ridgefield.
10. Danbury (4-0)
One thing we know the Hatters have no problesn doing is scoring runs as they're averaging over 10 per game. We're looking forward to this Thursday's game between Danbury and New Canaan.
