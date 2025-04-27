Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (4/27/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Taking over the top spot in this week's rankings are the Ellington Knights, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Two new teams enter the rankings this week, with Darien and Brookfield being the newbies.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this full week of regular season games, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (4/27/2025)
1. Ellington (7-1)
Taking over the top spot are the Knights, despite a loss to Bolton last week. There's a lot to like about the Knights this season and one of them is the return of star pitcher Camryn Fisher. The ace pitcher this year showed why she's one of the state's best on the mound, striking out 37 batters in a 14-inning win over Hale Ray.
2. Cheshire (5-1)
Coming in at the second spot in our rankings are the Rams, after they dropped their first game of the season in a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked.
3. Woodland Regional (10-0)
Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 159-8 through 10 games thus far.
4. Masuk (6-1)
Dropping from the top spot and into the middle of the pack is the Panthers, after they dropped a 3-1 decision to Brookfield. Masuk went undefeated last season, winning a state crown, so we feel compelled to not make a rash decision in dropping them too far down our latest set of rankings.
5. Amity Regional (8-0)
Amity Regional has remained undefeated as they've upended teams like Hand, Lauralton Hall, North Haven, Notre Dame Prep and Sheehan. Through eight games so far, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 77-9.
6. Darien (4-0)
Making their way into the rankings this week are the Blue Wave after they upended St. Joseph last week. There's going to be plenty of opportunities for Darien to make their way up the ranks.
7. New Canaan (6-0)
Through six games, the undefeated Rams have proven themselves among the best out of Connecticut. New Canaan has defeated teams like Danbury, Glastonbury, Guilford and New Milford.
8. Brookfield (7-1)
Another new team making their way into the ranks this week are the Bobcats after they knocked off previously No. 1 Masuk. Only loss of the season came against Woodland Regional.
9. Nonnewaug (9-0)
Sophomore pitcher Scarlett Ivey has been a bright spot for the Chiefs, with the hurler going 7-0, with a 0.74 earned run average and striking out 51 batters.
10. Foran (9-0)
The Lions keep the good times rolling through the opening stages of the season as they've reeled off nine straight victories. Leading the way is pitcher Abigail Corris, who has a 0.68 ERA and 104 strikeouts.
