Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (5/20/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Remaining in the top spot in this week's rankings is undefeated Woodland Regional, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. St. Joseph Regional and Waterford enter as the newest teams in our Connecticut rankings.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our eighth Connecticut high school softball Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this full week of regular season games, as we see it.
1. Woodland Regional (18-0)
This week's No. 1 team is the Hawks, as they have won 18 in a row to start the season. Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. Van Alstyne is 15-0 with 189 strikeouts. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 267-14 through 18 games thus far.
2. Masuk (17-1)
The Panthers are inching themselves closer and closer to reclaiming the No. 1 spot a few weeks ago, 3-0. Masuk went undefeated last season, winning a state championship, so it's easy to see this group continuing to make their way back up to the top. Senior Julia Barcoulis is currently 10-1 on the season with a 0.92 ERA and 153 strikeouts.
3. Cheshire (18-2)
A 3-0 loss to Masuk a couple weeks ago brought the Rams to the third spot in this week's latest set of rankings. Only other loss this season is a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked.
4. Amity Regional (17-2)
Amity Regional was undefeated up until a 1-0 loss to Cheshire in extra innings a couple weeks and then their only other loss to the Rams. Through 19 games so far, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 166-22.
5. Ellington (14-2)
The Knights as they fell in a 2-1 loss to Tolland a few weeks ago. They still feature one of the state's top pitchers in Camryn Fisher (Appalachian State), who has a 14-1 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 289 strikeouts.
6. Nonnewaug (18-0)
Sophomore pitcher Scarlett Ivey has been the bright spot on the mound for the Chiefs, with the hurler going 14-0, with a 1.30 earned run average and striking out 116 batters. The Chiefs also have another sophomore, Jordan Kovach, that's been solid and is 4-0 with 40 strikeouts.
7. Foran (20-0)
The Lions keep the good times rolling through the opening stages of the season as they've reeled off twenty straight victories. Leading the way is junior pitcher Abigail Corris, who has a 0.58 ERA and 239 strikeouts.
8. Waterford (17-1)
Entering the rankings for the first time this season are the Lancers after they knocked off Norwich Free Academy last week. After falling to Pilgrim of Rhode Island to start the season, Waterford has reeled off 17 straight victories.
9. St. Joseph Regional (16-3)
The Cadets enter the rankings once again after they upended New Canaan last week. Junior Katie Dzialo has been impressive pitching for St. Joseph Regional, going 14-3 with a 0.84 ERA and 192 strikeouts.
10. New Canaan (11-2)
Falling down to the final spot in our latest Connecticut high school softball is the Rams, who drop because of a recent loss to St. Joseph Regional.
