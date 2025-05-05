Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (5/5/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Taking over the top spot in this week's rankings are the Woodland Regional, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. No new teams enter the rankings this week after two entered in the previous set.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our sixth Connecticut high school softball Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this full week of regular season games, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (5/5/2025)
1. Woodland Regional (13-0)
This week's No. 1 team is the Hawks, as they have won 13 in a row to start the season. Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 201-9 through 13 games thus far.
2. Masuk (9-1)
The Panthers are rising closer and closer to reclaiming the No. 1 spot after they upended Cheshire last week, 3-0. Masuk went undefeated last season, winning a state crown, so it's easy to see this group continuing to make their way back up to the top.
3. Cheshire (12-2)
A recent 3-0 loss to Masuk brings the Rams back down to the third spot in this week's set of rankings. Only other loss this season is a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked.
4. Amity Regional (11-1)
Amity Regional was undefeated up until a 1-0 loss to Cheshire in extra innings. Through 13 games so far, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 114-17.
5. Darien (10-1)
The Blue Wave dropped their first game of the season in a 11-2 loss to Amity Regional last week. Darien bounced back and defeated Bridgeport Central, 13-0.
6. Ellington (9-2)
Dropping down from the top spot is the Knights as they fell in a 2-1 loss to Tolland last week. They still feature one of the state's top pitchers in Camryn Fisher, who has a 9-1 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 186 strikeouts.
7. Brookfield (11-2)
Another new team making their way into the ranks this week are the Bobcats after they knocked off previously No. 1 Masuk. Only losses of the season have come against Norwich Free Academy and Woodland Regional.
8. Nonnewaug (12-0)
Sophomore pitcher Scarlett Ivey has been a bright spot for the Chiefs, with the hurler going 9-0, with a 1.43 earned run average and striking out 79 batters.
9. New Canaan (8-1)
The Rams drop down a few spots in our latest set of rankings after they fell in a 3-0 loss to Brookfield. New Canaan bounced back with victories over Stamford and Wilton, respectively.
10. Foran (12-0)
The Lions keep the good times rolling through the opening stages of the season as they've reeled off twelve straight victories. Leading the way is pitcher Abigail Corris, who has a 0.69 ERA and 145 strikeouts.
