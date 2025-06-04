Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (6/4/2025)
The Connecticut high school softball season is fully in playoff mode as the CIAC postseason is underway in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Holding down the top spot in this week's rankings is undefeated Woodland Regional, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Brookfield, Jonathan Law and North Branford enter as the newest teams in our Connecticut rankings.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our ninth Connecticut high school softball Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of tonight's postseason games, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (6/4/2025)
1. Woodland Regional (24-0)
This week's No. 1 team is the Hawks, as they have won 23 in a row to start the season. Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. Van Alstyne is 20-0 with 244 strikeouts. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 328-17 through 23 games thus far.
2. Masuk (22-1)
The Panthers are inching themselves closer and closer to reclaiming the No. 1 spot a few weeks ago and have been rolling since then. Masuk went undefeated last season, winning a state championship, so it's easy to see this group continuing to make their way back up to the top. Senior Julia Barcoulis is currently 14-1 on the season with a 0.82 ERA and 204 strikeouts.
3. Foran (24-0)
The Lions keep the good times rolling through the opening stages of the season as they've reeled off twenty-four straight victories. Leading the way is junior pitcher Abigail Corris, who has a 0.61 ERA and 286 strikeouts.
4. Cheshire (19-3)
A 3-0 loss to Masuk a couple weeks ago brought the Rams to the third spot in this week's latest set of rankings. Only other losses this season is a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked, and undefeated Foran (see above).
5. Ellington (19-3)
The Knights as they fell in a 9-6 loss to Suffield a few weeks ago. They still feature one of the state's top pitchers in Camryn Fisher (Appalachian State commitment), who has a 19-1 record with a 0.00 earned run average and 374 strikeouts.
6. Jonathan Law (13-6)
Making their debut into the rankings is the Lawmen after the kind of week they had last. Jonathan Law lost in a narrow 6-4 decision to undefeated Foran, but then turned around and upended Amity Regional, 12-1.
7. St. Joseph Regional (20-3)
The Cadets re-entered the rankings once again after they upended New Canaan a couple weeks ago. Junior Katie Dzialo has been impressive pitching for St. Joseph Regional, going 19-3 with a 0.71 ERA and 269 strikeouts.
8. North Branford (22-1)
North Branford has won eight in a row and make its way into the rankings for the first time this season. The Thunderbirds are one of the favorites to win it all in Class S as they take on Old Lyme this evening.
9. Brookfield (19-4)
The Bobcats return to the ranks after a narrow 1-0 loss to second-ranked Masuk. Sydney Miller has been the team's ace this season, with a 12-4 record, a stellar 0.52 ERA and 188 strikeouts. Freshman Lila Conrad has pitched well too for Brookfield, going 6-0 with 109 strikeouts.
10. New Canaan (11-4)
Falling down to the final spot in our latest Connecticut high school softball is the Rams, who drop because of a recent loss to St. Joseph Regional.
