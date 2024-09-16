Vote: Connecticut High School Football Coach of the Week (9/16/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Constitution State led their teams to big wins in Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have four head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Connecticut High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 12-Sep. 14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveConn.
Here are this week's nominees:
Steve Christy, Masuk
Back at the helm for the first time in a year, Christy was able to lead the Panthers back on the field and to victory. Christy led his squad to a resounding 33-26 victory over Wilton.
Lou Marinelli, New Canaan
It was a very impressive start to the 2024 season for Marinelli and his Rams. The lead man at New Canaan guided his team to a 42-13 thrashing of Maloney last week.
Joe Della Vechia, St. Joseph
This time last year, the Cadets were 0-1 to start the season. Della Vecia made sure his team was ready out of the gates and led St. Joseph to a 17-7 victory.
Adam Behrends, Staples
Having to replace a bevy of starters on both sides of the ball, Behrends has done that and then some. The Wreckers made easy work of Hamden in a 48-7 rout, led by Behrends and his staff.
