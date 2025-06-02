Vote Now: Who’s the Top High School Baseball Player in Connecticut in 2025?
Connecticut high school baseball may still be in full effect as most teams regular season are coming to an end, but regardless the state has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look at some of the best players on the diamond that currently reside in the Constitution State, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school baseball players in recent years, with many top end talents now heading to the collegiate level from Connecticut. High school baseball is transforming into an ultra competitive sport all across the country, so it is now surprise The Constitution State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top baseball players in Connecticut. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page. Voting ends June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Christian Robitaille - New Milford - LHP/1B
The 2026 dual position player has been very good for New Milford this season. He is a 6'2 185 pound athlete. He often acts as a closer for his team and in two of his most recent outings he has combined for zero earned runs and 7 strikeouts in just three innings pitched.
Andrew "AJ" Baum - Brookfield - 1B/C/3B
Baum is a 6'2 205 pound tri-position player who just wrapped up his sophomore year. He provides great hitting in the lineup and even had a game reaching base three times with 2 doubles and a walk.
TJ Baer - Joel Barlow - OF
Baer is in his senior season at Joel Barlow and is committed to continue to play at Marist College. He hit above .400 last season and did much of the same this year.
Nate Kesselmark - St. Lukes - RHP/SS/OF
Kesselmark can play a number of positions on the field, and excels at all. On the mound he tops out at 92 mph for his fastball. In 34 innings pithcing this year he threw 49 strikeouts with a 1.85 era. At the plate he finished with a .392 average and was first team all FAA.
Brayden Edwards - South Windsor - LHP
Edwards is going into his senior year but already has announced his commitment to Central Connecticut to continue playing in college. He has a mid 80's fastball and a high 60s curveball. He was ccc all conference in 2024 as well.
Tyler Cassamajor - Hotchkiss - IF
Cassamajor is going into his senior year and already has proved himself. Last year he had a two out, two run triple in the PG 16u BCS National Championship. This season he had a two out, two run game tying double against Loomis Chaffee. One of few identifiable clutch players in the state.
Spencer Johnson - Cheney Tech - RHP
Johnson is a recipeient of Prep Baseball New England's pitcher of the week. He is one of the top arms in the state and when he won the award he went a full game with 14 strikeouts and just 1 hit allowed.
Dylan Chamberland - Newington - RHP/RF
Chamberland as of May 17 had a 1.46 era in 24 total innings. He had 34 strikeouts and just five total earned runs holding batters to a .176 batting average. He still has his junior and senior season to go.
Gavin Rovinelli - St. Joseph - SS/RHP
Rovinelli recently had a game with a grand slam in the seventh inning to cap off a 7 RBI day. This same game is the one where St. Jospeh clinched a spot in the playoffs. All season long he has been one of the best hitters in the state.
Griffin Blum - Shepaug - RHP/1B
Blum holds a great frame for a high school athlete, one that will translate at the next level. He is 6'6 215 pounds. Last year he went 7-1 on the mound with a .49 era.