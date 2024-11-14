Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in Connecticut so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Connecticut and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Constitution State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Connecticut. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in Connecticut.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Aaron Champagne, QB, Masuk
The signal caller has played really well through the season, completing 94-of-138 passes for 1,811 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Matthew Witteman, QB, Law
Another sophomore signal caller that's played really well this season is Witteman for Law and he's put up some solid stats. Witteman has completed 127-of-205 passes for 1,586 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Austen Standish, QB, Platt
Sandish has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 1,255 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Keegan Croucher, QB, Cheshire Academy
Though Croucher hasn't seen as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well. Croucher has thrown for 1,108 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Dante Casdia, RB, Glastonbury
Casdia has been strong out of the backfield for Glastonbury, rushing for 1,248 yards on 215 carries and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Kayden Boland, RB, Rockville
The Rockville running back has carried the rock 90 carries for 766 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Boland is also averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
Dae'sean Graves, WR, Holy Cross
Graves has been one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 61 passes for 942 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.
Juluis Mendez, LB, New Britain
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the New Britain defense this season, with Mendez making 81 total tackles, four have gone for a loss and one sack.
Jose Rivera, LB, Crosby
Rivera has been a strong tackler for Crosby, making 71 total tackles and a sack so far this season.
Justin Carroll, LB, Greenwich
The Greenwich linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 70 tackles, seven going for a loss and 3.5 sacks so far this fall.
Jeremiah Duverce, DL, Bullard Havens
Duverce has been a menace for opposing offensive linemen this fall, with the stalwart totaling 31 total tackles, 11 have gone for a loss and seven sacks.
Eli Pena, DB, Naugatuck
The sophomore defensive back has been among the leaders in the interception department, racking up four so far this season.
