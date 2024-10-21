High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

Naugatuck has leapt to the top of the Connecticut Class L Computer Rankings.
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 17-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. 

Congratulations to last week’s winner:  Jax Higgins, Waterford

Waterford cruised to a 26-6 victory over Ledyard last week behind the play of Higgins, who accounted 178 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees: 

Artie McCormack IV, North Haven

Arguably the top performance came from the North Haven running back in a 49-34 win over East Hartford, as the freshman rushed for 296 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Asael Garcia Rodriguez, Windham

The senior running back was stellar in a 45-0 win over Woodstock Academy, rushing for 121 yards on 12 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Tucker Stevens, New Canaan

Stevens came in clutch for New Canaan in their 23-10 victory over Staples last week, connecting on both of his extra point tries and knocking down a 38-yard field goal.

Ryan Wilson, Hamden Hall Country Day

The freshman quarterback had a solid outing in Hamden Hall Country Day's 42-6 win over Capital Prep Harbor, completing 11-of-14 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Also rushed for another score.

Ethan Burke, South Windsor

Despite coming on the losing end, Burke rushed for 296 yards on 22 carries and scoring three touchdowns in a 27-20 loss to Platt.

Jack Hartley, Bristol Central

Hartley only needed four carries to rush for 120 yards and score two touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Edwin O. Smith last week.

Coryon Harris, West Haven

Harris had himself a huge night in a 39-0 win over Guilford last week, with the running back rushing for 136 yards on 15 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Caleb Brickhouse, Platt RVT

The junior running back led the way in a 21-14 win over Thames River co-op, rushing for 295 yards on 22 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Giovanni Winters, Valley Regional/Old Lyme

Winters had a solid outing in the team's 38-32 win over North Branford, completing 16-of-27 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

John Manning, Windsor

The Windsor running back had another banner day in the team's 40-14 win over Maloney, rushing for 229 yards on 31 carries and scoring twice.

