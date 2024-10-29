High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)

We’ve selected 10 candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

The Greenwich Cardinals have run their record to 3-0 and they own the top spot in our current Connecticut Class LL high school football computer rankings.
The Greenwich Cardinals have run their record to 3-0 and they own the top spot in our current Connecticut Class LL high school football computer rankings. / Greenwich Football Instagram

Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. 

Congratulations to last week’s winner:  Artie McCormack IV, North Haven

Arguably the top performance came from the North Haven running back in a 49-34 win over East Hartford, as the freshman rushed for 296 yards and scored six touchdowns.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees: 

Jaedan Cobb, Crosby

Cobb was all over the field in Crosby's 38-6 win over Wilby, rushing for 90 yards, a touchdown and then made a team-high 18 tackles.

CaMani McDaniel, Middletown

The sophomore running back led the way in a 35-13 win over Edwin O. Smith, rushing for 161 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.

Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy

Ambursley had a strong performance in WCA's 27-20 loss to Torrington, rushing for over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Christian Morales, East Catholic

The senior signal caller was solid in East Catholic's 26-7 win over Avon, with Morales completing 7-of-16 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Charles Hebron III, Hamden

Herbon III led the way in a 21-14 win over Law, rushing for 180 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Laracca, McMahon

The was highly efficient in McMahon's 48-13 victory over Warde, completing 8-of-15 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

Donovan Huggett, Platt RVT

In a 22-16 loss to Cheney Tech, Huggett rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Jayden Allen, New Britain

Allen, a junior running back, was the workhorse in New Britain's 20-17 victory over Maloney and rushed for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Antione Williams, Hillhouse

Another running back that had himself a strong night on the ground was Williams, rushing for a game-high 172 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Amity Regional.

Nathan Pelletier, Southington

The freshman signal caller had a breakout performance in a 42-38 win over East Hartford, completing 21-of-39 passes for 264 yards and two scores.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Connecticut