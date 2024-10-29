Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 24-26, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Artie McCormack IV, North Haven
Arguably the top performance came from the North Haven running back in a 49-34 win over East Hartford, as the freshman rushed for 296 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaedan Cobb, Crosby
Cobb was all over the field in Crosby's 38-6 win over Wilby, rushing for 90 yards, a touchdown and then made a team-high 18 tackles.
CaMani McDaniel, Middletown
The sophomore running back led the way in a 35-13 win over Edwin O. Smith, rushing for 161 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.
Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy
Ambursley had a strong performance in WCA's 27-20 loss to Torrington, rushing for over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Christian Morales, East Catholic
The senior signal caller was solid in East Catholic's 26-7 win over Avon, with Morales completing 7-of-16 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Charles Hebron III, Hamden
Herbon III led the way in a 21-14 win over Law, rushing for 180 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Lorenzo Laracca, McMahon
The was highly efficient in McMahon's 48-13 victory over Warde, completing 8-of-15 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.
Donovan Huggett, Platt RVT
In a 22-16 loss to Cheney Tech, Huggett rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.
Jayden Allen, New Britain
Allen, a junior running back, was the workhorse in New Britain's 20-17 victory over Maloney and rushed for 180 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Antione Williams, Hillhouse
Another running back that had himself a strong night on the ground was Williams, rushing for a game-high 172 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Amity Regional.
Nathan Pelletier, Southington
The freshman signal caller had a breakout performance in a 42-38 win over East Hartford, completing 21-of-39 passes for 264 yards and two scores.
