Vote: Who should be the Connecticut high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/22/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Constitution State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Connecticut high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gabby Celozzi, Amity Regional
Celozzi has proven herself as one of the better pitchers this season for Amity Regional as the ace pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Ashley McCain, Weston
McCain's bat exploded in Weston's 26-1 victory over Bassick last week, with the Trojans player going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Chloe Enger, Wilcox RVT
The senior pitcher was sensational at the plate in a 18-2 win over Goodwin RVT. Enger went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and eight runs driven in.
Abigail Corris, Foran
Foran, a junior pitcher for Foran, had herself a strong outing on the mound last week. The Foran pitcher went five strong innings of no-hit ball and fanned nine batters in a 13-0 loss to Guilford.
Sophia Richetelli, Amity Regional
The Amity Regional player had herself a strong night at the plate, with Richetelli going 2-for-4, a triple and three RBIs.
Delaney Poach, East Catholic
Poach had a stellar performance in East Catholic's 24-4 victory over South Windsor, as the junior went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs.
Alexis Walters, Berlin
There's been great play from freshmen all over the state and Walters was one of them in last week's 11-1 win over Glastonbury. Walters went 2-for-4, with one run scored and four RBIs.
Leah Chatfield, Naugatuck
Chatfield had the red hot bat in Naugatuck's 16-15 victory over Newington, with the Greyhound standout went 3-for-5, a double, home run and three RBIs.
Jade Rinaldi, Nonnewaug
The junior dynamo served up a home run and five RBIs in a 3-for-5 effort in last week's 18-2 win over Shepaug Valley.
Sydney Miller, Brookfield
Miller had the hot hand in the team's 12-0 victory over Woodstock Academy, with the junior going 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.
Camryn Fisher, Ellington
The Appalachian State commitment was superb in Ellington's 17-0 victory over Windsor Locks, with Fisher going 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs.
