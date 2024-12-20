Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Connecticut Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 12 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Aaron Champagne, QB, Masuk
The signal caller played really well through the season en route to the Class MM title, completing 135-of-206 passes for 2,580 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Matthew Witteman, QB, Law
Another sophomore signal caller that played really well this season is Witteman for Law and he's put up some solid stats. Witteman has completed 146-of-245 passes for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Austen Standish, QB, Platt
Sandish played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore finished completing 116-of-200 passes for 1,594 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Keegan Croucher, QB, Cheshire Academy
Though Croucher didn't see as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well. Croucher ended the campaign completing 145-of-218 for 2,052 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
HT Jones, QB, St. Joseph
In helping lead St. Joseph to the Class L state championship game, they fell just short despite a great season from Jones. The sophomore threw for 1,611 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Dante Casdia, RB, Glastonbury
Casdia was strong out of the backfield for Glastonbury, rushing for 1,504 yards on 263 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.
Kayden Boland, RB, Rockville
The Rockville running back carried the rock 126 carries for 990 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Boland also averaged 7.8 yards per carry.
Dae'sean Graves, WR, Holy Cross
Graves was one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 74 passes for 1,215 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns.
Juluis Mendez, LB, New Britain
The middle linebacker was strong in the heart of the New Britain defense this past season, with Mendez making 108 total tackles, seven have gone for a loss and one sack.
Jose Rivera, LB, Crosby
Rivera was a strong tackler for the Crosby Bulldogs, making 89 total tackles and a sack so far this season.
Justin Carroll, LB, Greenwich
The Greenwich linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 108 tackles, 17 going for a loss and 4.5 sacks so far this fall.
Jeremiah Duverce, DL, Bullard Havens
Duverce was an absolute menace for opposing offensive linemen this past fall, with the stalwart totaling 54 total tackles, 14 have gone for a loss and nine sacks.
Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi