Delaware High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (DIAA) - November 20, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Delaware high school football playoffs
The 2025 Delaware high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14 and the second round continues on Friday, November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Delaware high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28-29 at Delaware State University.
2025 Delaware (DIAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
2025 Delaware (DIAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
2025 Delaware (DIAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
