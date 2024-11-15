Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The playoffs have finally arrived for the 2024 Delaware high school football season.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Class 1A through 3A start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.
>>Delaware high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 DIAA football playoffs.
Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets
Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 3A
First-round featured matchups
Salesianum vs. Cape Henlopen
7 p.m. Friday
Sussex Central vs. Appoquinimink
7 p.m. Friday
Smyrna vs. St. Georges Tech
7 p.m. Friday
Middletown vs. Hodgson Vo-Tech
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship
Class 2A
First-round featured matchups
Caravel vs. Laurel
7 p.m. Friday
Archmere Academy vs. Woodbridge
7 p.m. Friday
Delmar vs. Red Lion Christian Academy
7 p.m. Friday
Howard vs. Lake Forest
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship
Class 1A
First-round featured matchups
Indian River vs. Conrad Science
7 p.m. Friday
Polytech vs. First State Military Academy
7 p.m. Saturday
Tatnall vs. St. Elizabeth
12 p.m. Saturday
Brandywine vs. Christiana
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports