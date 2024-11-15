High School

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Robin Erickson

Salesianum senior William Neumann (6) catches a pass against rival Saint Mark's during the football game at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Salesianum won 63-17.
The playoffs have finally arrived for the 2024 Delaware high school football season.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Class 1A through 3A start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 DIAA football playoffs.

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets

Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Class 3A

First-round featured matchups

Salesianum vs. Cape Henlopen

7 p.m. Friday

Sussex Central vs. Appoquinimink

7 p.m. Friday

Smyrna vs. St. Georges Tech

7 p.m. Friday

Middletown vs. Hodgson Vo-Tech

7 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

First-round featured matchups

Caravel vs. Laurel

7 p.m. Friday

Archmere Academy vs. Woodbridge

7 p.m. Friday

Delmar vs. Red Lion Christian Academy

7 p.m. Friday

Howard vs. Lake Forest

7 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A

First-round featured matchups

Indian River vs. Conrad Science

7 p.m. Friday

Polytech vs. First State Military Academy

7 p.m. Saturday

Tatnall vs. St. Elizabeth

12 p.m. Saturday

Brandywine vs. Christiana

7 p.m. Friday

