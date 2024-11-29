High School

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Andy Villamarzo

Salesianum senior Brady McBride (11) winds up for a pass against Sussex Central senior Joaquin Rodriguez-Costa (88) during the DIAA football Class 3A semifinal game at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Salesianum won 39-13.
Salesianum senior Brady McBride (11) winds up for a pass against Sussex Central senior Joaquin Rodriguez-Costa (88) during the DIAA football Class 3A semifinal game at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Salesianum won 39-13. / Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Delaware high school football playoffs are into the state championships after an exciting weekend of semifinal matchups. Now on tap is the final weekend for Delaware high school football with the state title games taking place this Friday-Saturday.

>>Delaware high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 DIAA football playoffs.

Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets

Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus state championship matchups:

Class 3A

State championship matchup

Salesianum (11-1) vs. Middletown (10-2)

7 p.m. Friday

2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship

Class 2A

State championship matchup

Caravel (13-0) vs. Howard (9-3)

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship

Class 1A

State championship matchup

Indian River (11-1) vs. Tatnall (12-0)

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship

Published
