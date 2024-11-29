Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
The 2024 Delaware high school football playoffs are into the state championships after an exciting weekend of semifinal matchups. Now on tap is the final weekend for Delaware high school football with the state title games taking place this Friday-Saturday.
Delaware high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets
Here are the Delaware high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from DIAA Class 3A through 1A, plus state championship matchups:
Class 3A
State championship matchup
Salesianum (11-1) vs. Middletown (10-2)
7 p.m. Friday
2024 DIAA Class 3A Football State Championship
Class 2A
State championship matchup
Caravel (13-0) vs. Howard (9-3)
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 2A Football State Championship
Class 1A
State championship matchup
Indian River (11-1) vs. Tatnall (12-0)
7 p.m. Saturday
2024 DIAA Class 1A Football State Championship
