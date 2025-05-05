Top 10 Delaware high school softball rankings (5/5/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Blue Hen State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Delaware high school softball features several teams that are among the Atlantic region's best around.
Remaning strong at the No. 1 spot is undefeated Appoquinimink, as they are off to a sizzling undefeated start. Who else is in the conversation, though, for the top position in Delaware?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Delaware? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's fourth week of games, as we see it.
1. Appoquinimink (13-0)
The Jaguars continue to remain in the No. 1 spot this week and have been one of the state's most dominant teams, out-scoring opponents 169-9. There's little doubt Appoquinimink is the No. 1 through their first 13 contests.
2. Cape Henlopen (14-0)
Having an ace pitcher back on the mound makes all the difference and the Vikings have that at their disposal. Abby Marsh is back and is off to a 13-0 start with a 1.34 earned run average and has struck out 85 batters.
3. Lake Forest (15-0)
The Spartans just continue to remain one of the most consistent teams on a week to week basis. Lake Forest has shown zero signs of having trouble scoring runs, putting up 103 and only yielding 14 this season.
4. Caravel Academy (11-2)
The Buccaneers are coming off winning it all in last season's DIAA state championship game in a narrow 2-0 victory over Sussex Central. Caravel Academy had won seven games in a row, including victories over teams like Bohemia Manor, Mardela, North East and Sussex Tech. The Bucs came back down to earth after a 7-4 loss to Cape Henlopen last week.
5. Polytech (12-2)
The Panthers don't move up or down in this week's rankings and are currently on a 6-game winning streak. Polytech dropped its second game of the season, a 8-0 loss to Lake Forest.
6. Delmar (10-4)
Probably wondering how a team lost a game but ended up moving up in the rankings. Welp, the Wildcats loss was a 3-1 decision to a red hot Caravel Academy team a couple weeks ago. Delmar remains at No. 6 from last week.
7. St. Mark's (10-2)
Well look who's made their way back into the rankings this week. The Spartans return after winning eight in a row. St. Mark dominated Padua Academy last week, winning 10-1.
8. Sussex Academy (11-4)
Dropping down to the ninth spot this week are the Seahawks after a 8-5 loss to St. Mark's back on April 26th. Sussex Academy has won three in a row, with wins coming over Dover, Early College and Wilmington Charter.
9. Concord (9-2)
When it comes to putting runners across the plate, the Raiders have done a fine job of that this season by scoring 161 runs through eleven contests.
10. Middletown (7-4)
Newest member into our weekly Delaware rankings are the Cavaliers after they have impressed in recent victories as of late. Middletown has reeled off four in a row, with wins over Newark Charter School, Red Lion Christian Academy, Wilmington Charter and William Penn.
