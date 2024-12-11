Vote: Who was the 2024 Delaware Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of Delaware and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Delaware Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of five worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Derian Cunningham, QB, Middletown
Trailing 24-12 in the Class 3A state championship game to Salesianum, Cunningham turned out one of the best performances of the season for the Cavaliers. In what became his signature game, Cunningham completed 30-of-48 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 victory. The junior proved himself all season long and made a strong case in the state title game of being the state's best player.
Desai Drummond, QB, Appoquinimink
Named the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year, Drummond makes an argument to being the best in the state with the kinda season he just had for Appoquinimink. Drummond finished 2024 completing 116-of-164 passes for 2,080 yards, 25 touchdowns. On the ground, Drummond rushed for 354 yards and scored four times.
Malik Bell, RB, Sussex Central
Making a strong case in being the state's best player was Bell out of Sussex Central. Whether he was asked the carried the load offensively or playing part-time on defense, Bell answered the call every time out on the field. The two-way player rushed for 2,164 yards and scored 28 touchdowns.
Brady McBride, QB, Salesianum
Now on the other side of the 3A state championship game was McBridge, who ended up being on the losing side of things. Despite that, McBride had a MVP-type of season whether he was throwing or running the rock. The 6-foot senior finished 2024 throwing for 2,068 yards, 26 touchdowns and on the ground added 415 and three scores.
Quinn deViere, QB, Tatnall
When looking at quarterback around the Blue Hen State, not many could compare the kind of numbers that deViere put up for Tatnall this past season. The junior signal caller led Tatnall to the Class 1A state championship game and finished the season completing 164-of-288 passes for 2,494 yards and 37 touchdowns. His numbers for his junior campaign were superb and could match up with just about anyone's.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi