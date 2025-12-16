Louisiana vs. Delaware Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for 68 Ventures Bowl
A pair of .500 teams will face off in this year’s 68 Venture Bowl. Louisiana will take on Delaware as a 3.5-point favorite after finishing fifth in the Sun Belt Conference. The Blue Hens finished seventh in Conference USA, but ended the regular season with their most explosive offensive performance yet.
Delaware routed UTEP 61-31 in its regular-season finale. Nick Minicucci showcased why he leads the conference in passing yards by throwing for 311 yards and three scores in the contest. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Lunch Winfield hasn’t been as prolific as a passer, but has nearly three times as many rushing yards as Minicucci this season. Can he do enough to match the production of Delaware’s aerial attack?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Louisiana vs. Delaware Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisiana: -3.5 (-104)
- Delaware: +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Louisiana: -152
- Delaware: +126
Total: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisiana vs. Delaware How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisiana: 6-6
- Delaware: 6-6
Louisiana vs. Delaware Key Players to Watch
Louisiana
Lunch Winfield: Winfield’s passing totals are modest with 1,384 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions. However, he’s tallied 627 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Louisiana isn’t likely to have much going on offense if Winfield isn’t making things happen with his legs.
Delaware
Nick Minicucci: It’s no secret that Minicucci is gonna let it fly, as he’s thrown for more than 300 yards in four of his previous five outings. He’s not an elite scrambler by any means, but has finished drives on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns. Delaware averaged more points per game (29.8) than any Conference USA team this year thanks to how dependable Minicucci was making things happen with his arm.
Louisiana vs. Delaware Prediction and Pick
Defense is clearly a weakness for the Blue Hens. They gave up an abysmal 32.7 points per game and only Sam Houston was worse than that in Conference USA. Generating stops is key to winning consistently, but Delaware regularly had to depend on its offense to pull through in shootouts.
That’s very concerning, but so is Louisiana’s passing game. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished dead last in the Sun Belt Conference with 1,874 total passing yards. If Louisiana is going to win, it has to win the battle up front.
Delaware has given up 164.3 rushing yards per game to opposing teams this year. The Blue Hens can stack the box and pull off an upset in this contest.
PICK: Delaware moneyline (+126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
