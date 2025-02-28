High School

FHSAA Girls Basketball Rural State Championship

Bonifay Holmes County vs. Wildwood

Bill Kemp

FHSAA Rural girls basketball state championshp trophies await at the RP Funding Center on Friday in Lakeland. / Bill Kemp

Holmes County enters the Rural classification state championship game as the defending Class 1A girls basketball state champions. The Blue Devils (26-2) are riding a 14-game winning streak.

Holmes reached the state title game by knocking off Hillard 56-39 in the semifinals.

Wildwood (24-0)  was the 1A state runners-up in 2022 and 2023. The Wildcats defeated Blountstown 67-32 to reach the state championship game.

1

2

3

4

Final

Holmes

7

10

Wildwood

12

18

FIRST QUARTER

The game just tipped off on time. Here we go. Time for another state championship.

Wildwood jumps out to 7-5 lead at the 2:15 mark of the first quarter.

The first quarter comes to a close with Wildwood girls leading Holmes 12-7.

Hoomes County and Wildwood battle in the first quarter of the Rural Classification state championship game. / Bill Kemp

Wildwood tandem Zoey Brown and Adejah Corbin led all scorers with five points apiece in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Wildwood took 12 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first quarter but only connected on two of them.

Wildwood takes a commanding 30-17 lead at the half.

Wildwood’s Trinidy Harris led all scorers with 11 points at the half. She was 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Jacee Bowers led Holmes County with six points while canning three of six free throws.

Timeout on the floor: Wildwood leads Holmes 35-26 with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Bill Kemp
Bill Kemp is an award-winning sports journalist at the state and national levels. Over the course of 25 years, he’s covered more than 4,000 sporting events including the NFL regular season, playoffs and Super Bowls, Major League Baseball regular season and spring training, NASCAR racing at Daytona and Talladega International Speedways and major college football regular seasons and bowl games. He was named by the Associated Press Sports Editors as a Top 10 sports columnist and Top 3 by the Alabama Press Association for best sports column and sports page design. He has served as preps editor at the Lakeland Ledger as well as sports editor at five different newspapers in Florida and Alabama. He has been published in dozens of newspapers including USA Today, the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel, the Jacksonville Times Union and the Tampa Bay Times. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. He has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.