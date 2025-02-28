FHSAA Girls Basketball Rural State Championship
Holmes County enters the Rural classification state championship game as the defending Class 1A girls basketball state champions. The Blue Devils (26-2) are riding a 14-game winning streak.
Holmes reached the state title game by knocking off Hillard 56-39 in the semifinals.
Wildwood (24-0) was the 1A state runners-up in 2022 and 2023. The Wildcats defeated Blountstown 67-32 to reach the state championship game.
1
2
3
4
Final
Holmes
7
10
Wildwood
12
18
FIRST QUARTER
The game just tipped off on time. Here we go. Time for another state championship.
Wildwood jumps out to 7-5 lead at the 2:15 mark of the first quarter.
The first quarter comes to a close with Wildwood girls leading Holmes 12-7.
Wildwood tandem Zoey Brown and Adejah Corbin led all scorers with five points apiece in the first quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
Wildwood took 12 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first quarter but only connected on two of them.
.
Wildwood takes a commanding 30-17 lead at the half.
Wildwood’s Trinidy Harris led all scorers with 11 points at the half. She was 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Jacee Bowers led Holmes County with six points while canning three of six free throws.
Timeout on the floor: Wildwood leads Holmes 35-26 with 4:50 left in the third quarter.