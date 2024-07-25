High School

10 Southest Florida high school defensive backs to watch in 2024

These top defensive backs help slow the high profile passing attacks in Southwest Florida

Adam Fisher

First Baptist Academy Lions corner back Logan Bartley (24) and running back Sam Sparacio (22) celebrate after a turnover during the first quarter of the Class 1S state semifinal against the Munroe Bobcats at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
First Baptist Academy Lions corner back Logan Bartley (24) and running back Sam Sparacio (22) celebrate after a turnover during the first quarter of the Class 1S state semifinal against the Munroe Bobcats at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA

Lock-down corners. Hard-hitting safeties. Pass breakups and pick-sixes.

There's going to be a lot of all that in Southwest Florida this high school football season. As we continue our positional previews, here are the top 10 returning defensive backs in the area in 2024 (in alphabetical order):

Logan Bartley, First Baptist Academy: This 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety committed to Wake Forest after a stellar junior season. He had 101 tackles, 17.5 for loss, three sacks, and two blocked kicks last year.

Jordan Bergeron, Naples: The Western Kentucky commit is back for his senior year after grabbing two interceptions as a junior. Bergeron (6-2, 180) led Naples with seven pass breakups.

Naples Golden Eagles defensive back Jordan Bergeron.
Naples Golden Eagles defensive back Jordan Bergeron (12), a Western Kentucky commit, has two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News / USA

Garyan Burger, Dunbar: A three-sport athlete (he also plays basketball and runs track), Burger had three interceptions as a junior in 2023. The safety, who's 6-foot, 170 pounds, added 65 tackles and four pass breakups.

Eli Cochran, Bishop Verot: Cochran (6-2, 175) was one of the area leaders in interceptions last season with five. That was at Canterbury. Cochran, who had 39 tackles last year, transferred to Bishop Verot in the offseason.

Chris Germinal, Immokalee: Germinal (6-0, 165) led the Indians with five pass breakups last year as a sophomore, adding 38 tackles. The three-sport athlete also is in contention to be Immokalee's starting quarterback this season.

James Little IV, Bishop Verot: A former Adidas Freshman All-American, Little started at Lehigh last year as a sophomore. He heads to Bishop Verot after a strong summer that includes picking up his first Division I offer (Toledo).

Emrhe Pray, Community School of Naples: Last season Pray flashed the versatility and the size that led to him committing to Army. Pray (6-3, 195) had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four blocked punts.

Roberto Resendiz, Island Coast: Resendiz hauled in four interceptions for the Gators last season as a sophomore, and he did it in just eight games. He also had 35 tackles and broke up two passes.

Published
Adam Fisher

ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida