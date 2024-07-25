10 Southest Florida high school defensive backs to watch in 2024
Lock-down corners. Hard-hitting safeties. Pass breakups and pick-sixes.
There's going to be a lot of all that in Southwest Florida this high school football season. As we continue our positional previews, here are the top 10 returning defensive backs in the area in 2024 (in alphabetical order):
Logan Bartley, First Baptist Academy: This 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety committed to Wake Forest after a stellar junior season. He had 101 tackles, 17.5 for loss, three sacks, and two blocked kicks last year.
Jordan Bergeron, Naples: The Western Kentucky commit is back for his senior year after grabbing two interceptions as a junior. Bergeron (6-2, 180) led Naples with seven pass breakups.
Garyan Burger, Dunbar: A three-sport athlete (he also plays basketball and runs track), Burger had three interceptions as a junior in 2023. The safety, who's 6-foot, 170 pounds, added 65 tackles and four pass breakups.
Eli Cochran, Bishop Verot: Cochran (6-2, 175) was one of the area leaders in interceptions last season with five. That was at Canterbury. Cochran, who had 39 tackles last year, transferred to Bishop Verot in the offseason.
Chris Germinal, Immokalee: Germinal (6-0, 165) led the Indians with five pass breakups last year as a sophomore, adding 38 tackles. The three-sport athlete also is in contention to be Immokalee's starting quarterback this season.
James Little IV, Bishop Verot: A former Adidas Freshman All-American, Little started at Lehigh last year as a sophomore. He heads to Bishop Verot after a strong summer that includes picking up his first Division I offer (Toledo).
Emrhe Pray, Community School of Naples: Last season Pray flashed the versatility and the size that led to him committing to Army. Pray (6-3, 195) had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four blocked punts.
Roberto Resendiz, Island Coast: Resendiz hauled in four interceptions for the Gators last season as a sophomore, and he did it in just eight games. He also had 35 tackles and broke up two passes.