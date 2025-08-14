Florida High School Football: Predicting the 2025 State Champions
The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, scrimmages, and conditioning workouts have officially wrapped up. Florida's high school football programs will make their final preparations for the 2025 season, with dozens of Kickoff Classic match-ups set to take place this week (August 14-16) on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
High School on SI Florida will look ahead to see who will be ending the 2025 season with some hardware in their hands.
Rural Class: Madison County
The reigning 2024 Rural-Classification champion Madison County Cowboys are a heavy favorite to repeat in 2025... Price Harris has a loaded roster full of talent returning from the 2024 squad, who defeated Hawthorne, 21-14 in last year's championship game. The Cowboys will turn to senior quarterback LJ Crumity once again this season, who can make plays happen with the passing game as well as the running game.
Class 1A: Chaminade-Madonna
The four-time defending state champion Chaminade-Madonna Lions are loaded once again on both sides of the ball... The Lions will look to turn to senior quarterback Darryon Jones, who transferred from Tampa Bay Tech during the off-season, as well as senior running back Derrek Cooper, who is committed to the University of Texas, to have another big season. The Lions are destined to make another deep playoff run this season and it would be a shock to everyone if they do not come out as state champions for the fifth consecutive year.
Class 2A: Bolles (Jacksonville)
No Duval County school has won the state championship since 2021 (Trinity Christian Academy)... This year will be different, as the Bolles Bulldogs have a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, led by four-star senior wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, who is committed to Clemson. Also keep an eye on Ohio State commit Corbyn Fordham, who had four receiving touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.
Class 3A: Miami Northwestern
Despite all the allegations going on with the Miami Northwestern football program, they are the designated favorites to come out on top once again in Class 3A. The Bulls have a dynamic quarterback duo in senior Leon Strawder and sophomore Neimann Lawrence, who are going to split time at the signal-caller position.
Class 4A: American Heritage Plantation
American Heritage are the reigning 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A champions, where they defeated Orlando Jones, 41-31 in an instant classic between Malachi Toney and Miami commit Dereon Coleman. Dia Bell was injured and unable to play in the Class 4A title game last season, but if he stays healthy we expect a rematch between the Patriots and Fightin' Tigers in this year's state championship game.
Class 5A: St. Thomas Aquinas
The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders are the six-time defending state champions, which is a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) record... It came down between Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas to see who would come out on top in 2025, but the Raiders, with their experience and coaching, give them a slight advantage over the Dreadnaughts.
Class 6A: West Boca Raton
The West Boca Raton Bulls finished the 2024 season as the lone unbeaten team in the Sunshine State, finishing with a perfect 15-0, defeating Kissimmee Osceola to win their first state championship in program history. Head Coach Dylan Potts and his squad have reloaded with talent, whether it was through the transfer portal or returnees from last season's squad. The Bulls will face a strong test on September 5, when they welcome the three-time defending New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state champion Bergen Catholic.
Class 7A: Lake Mary
The Lake Mary Rams finished the 2024 season on a sour note, where they were beaten by Venice in the Class 7A Championship Game. In 2025, Lake Mary led by senior quarterback and Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs, will get their revenge and take home the school's first state championship.
