Philadelphia Eagles and IMG Academy Alum Jihaad Campbell Stopped by to Talk to His Ascenders Family
A former 5-Star class of 2022 defensive end, with a mixture of wide receiver play action –– Philadelphia Eagle Linebacker Jihaad Campbell –– was an absolute beast in high school. Don't let that smile fool you because when he gets on the field he is an absolute monster (in a good way). Campbell spent his first three years at Timber Creek Regional (NJ) before transferring to National Powerhouse IMG Academy.
Campbell's Time at IMG Academy
During his senior season Campbell accounted for 45 tackles and seven sacks and as a receiver he 321 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Campbell was originally verbally committed to the Clemson Tigers, however, in December 2021, after Brent Venables accepted the head coach position at Oklahoma, Campbell told 247 Sports that Venables leaving was a big factor in why he reopened his commitment. During the first day of the early signing period, Campbell announced to the world he would be officially signing with the Roll Tide Family.
IMG Academy Continues to Produce NFL Star-Studded Talent
There's no doubt that IMG Academy has produced exceptional talent that later turned their dreams into reality as they were selected in the NFL Draft. Jihaad Campbell is on the list of many notable names since 2020 to be selected in the first round, including JJ McCarthy, Nolan Smith, Evan Neal, Tyler Booker, etc. Watch the video below to see how Campbell returns to Bradenton (FL) to speak the student-athletes of IMG Academy before their game against Winslow Township (FL).