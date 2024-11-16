10 Takeaways from Florida's Region Quarterfinal Playoff Games
1. Were we not right about Western?
The most dangerous No. 7 seed in the entire FHSAA tournament is the Western Wildcats, but you'd know that if you read up on our thoughts heading in. It shouldn't be to anyone surprise that Western was able to defeat No. 2 seed Miami Palmetto 26-10 in a Class 7A, Region 4 matchup. Heck, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Western makes the state semifinals at this point. All the Wildcats needed was a ticket into the dance and they're taking full advantage of it.
2. Weren't we wrong about Fleming Island?
Yep, yes we were. Next. No, but in all seriousness, who would've thought based on just how well Mosley had been playing all throughout the regular season, except for the hiccup against FSU High. The Golden Eagles took the long track over to Panama City and defeated the Dolphins at Tommy Oliver Stadium, forcing naysayers like us to acknowledge that Fleming Island is for real. Can they do it again when they visit Lincoln in a Class 5A, Region 1 semifinal?
3. Oakleaf earns a upset win over Mandarin
Fleming Island isn't the only team out of the 904 looking around for some respect after a big win. Count Oakleaf as a team getting in line for that as well, earning a 17-14 victory over Mandarin. Many will point to the Mustangs not being fully healthy, but let's give our flowers out to the Knights. They defeated a Mandarin club that reached the Class 4M state championship game a year ago.
4. Berkeley Prep shows the heart of a champion remains
Everyone was doubting Berkeley Prep heading into Friday night's game against Clearwater Calvary Christian. Why would anyone doubt a team that won the Class 2M state championship a season ago? A rebuilt offensive line and a few losses later, the Buccaneers were viewed as a potential one-and-done in the postseason. Instead, they proved the doubters wrong and pulled off a thrilling 22-15 win at 'The Rock' in Clearwater. Berkeley Prep will really test themselves next week against Cocoa, a highly anticipated region semifinal.
5. Williston shakes up Rural with win over Chiefland
Well looky what we got here. Williston has shaken up the Rural classification as they upended Chiefland, a favorite to reach the Rural state championship, 10-0 on the road. Robbie Pruitt just knows how to win and notching career win No. 404 against the Indians had to feel sweet, avenging a 18-10 loss to start the season to Chiefland. With this win, you have to believe Williston has a viable shot to contend for a state crown.
6. Mulberry without its head coach, upset by Nature Coast
Mulberry went into its region quarterfinal against Nature Coast without head coach Brad Metheny and it looks like it played much more of a role than anyone would've thought. The Panthers entered with a 9-1 record against a 5-5 Sharks' club, falling 14-0. Kudos to Nature Coast in overcoming its own adversity over the last few weeks, but the Panthers were missing Metheny, who was put on paid administrative leave and was not at the contest.
7. Walton surprises in win over Pensacola Catholic
One year ago in the Class 2S playoffs, Pensacola Catholic made easy work of Walton, defeating the Braves 42-15. Fast forward to this season and the roles have reversed, kind of. Walton edged out Pensacola Catholic, effectively ending the Crusaders' quest to get back to a state semifinal. It comes as a surprise in seeing that Pensacola Catholic essentially returned many of the key pieces from last year's state semifinalist team. This ranks up there as one o the surprises of the night.
8. Fort Myers edges Charlotte in lone overtime game
The lone playoff game to go into extra time was between the Fort Myers Green Wave and Charlotte Fightin' Tarpons, with the former coming away with the victory. For all of the games on the late, this one certainly was well worth the price of admission for the folks in attendance. Despite now being a heartbreaker for Charlotte, they have a solid core to build upon heading into next season.
9. Saturday afternoon football, anyone?
Move over, college football. Okay, not really, but there is going to be some high school football playoff action taking place Saturday afternoon down in Manatee County when the Largo Packers travel down to face the Palmetto Tigers. This Class 6A, Region 3 quarterfinal has to be played during the day on a Saturday due to Palmetto's lights not being operational because of damage from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The winner will face Wiregrass Ranch in the region semifinals.
10. So many blowouts in the opening round
There was certainly a fair share of games throughout the opening round that were decided by 21 points or more on Friday night, making for some unexciting high school football. Many will point to the rating system used by the FHSAA, but the disparity in talent is really where the gap lies in. Regardless of how many games were not so close, we do anticipate the region semifinals to feature plenty of tight contests so buckle up.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi