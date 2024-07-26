10 Tampa Bay running backs to watch in 2024
The Tampa Bay area has long been known for churning out top-quality running backs (see Larry Smith and James Wilder Jr. among others). This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back to backfields in the Tampa Bay, including several 1,000-yard rushers and some of the area's leading rusher from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning Tampa Bay running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep: As one of the key cogs on both sides of the ball, Golden playing the Wildcat position on offense helped Berkeley Prep its first ever state title. The Notre Dame commitment rushed for 1,467 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Now, Golden wants to lead the Buccaneers to another state crown for Dominik Ciao.
Joseph Troupe, Berkeley Prep: Next to Golden on a lot of those Wildcat sets was Troupe, who has proven to be one of the most underrated running backs in the state. In 2023, Troupe rushed for 1,510 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. The dynamic duo is back at it again this fal for the Buccaneers.
Girard Pringle, Armwood: One of the state’s top running backs was the dynamo out of Seffner. The Miami (FL) commitment led the Hawks’ offense on a weekly basis and finished with 1,683 yards on 219 carries and scored 24 touchdowns. Pringle continues down a long line of talented backs to come from Armwood.
Justin Thurman, Jesuit: Committed to Notre Dame, Thurman will be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Tigers this fall. Thurman rushed for over 800 yards in 2023. Will Griffin has himself a nice backfield mate to hand the ball off to.
Waltez Clark, Plant: Now yardage wise, Clark’s numbers may not blow you away but he meant a lot to what Plant did as an offense. The Florida commitment rushed for 476 yards, 15 touchdowns and hauled in 22 passes for 357, four scores.
Javari Burnett, Carrollwood Day: Despite seeing minimal time out of the backfield in 2023, plenty of schools are after Burnett's services, including Baylor, Cincinatti, Florida and Miami (FL).
Emarian Triplett, Pinellas Park: Historically Pinellas Park likes to keep the ball on the ground and it was no different in 2023. Triplett led the Patriots’ ground attack, rushing for 1,363 yards on 206 carries and scored 22 yards.
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic: The Indiana commitment was the bell cow back for Clearwater Calvary Christian the last two seasons. Cuono rushed for well over 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023.
Elijah Mason, Gaither: One of Hillsborough County's top running backs returns for his senior campaign after putting up some stellar numbers last fall. Mason rushed for 1,336 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in 2023.
Emmanuel Lee, Durant: Durant's top rusher from a season ago is back for Claybo Varnum and should be a menace for opposing defenses this fall. Lee rushed for 1,164 yards on 130 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
