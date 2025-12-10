Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 10, 2025
With one week left in Florida high school football season, the final rankings are starting to take shape. However, with one week left in the season, there can still be a huge shakeup in the rankings.
The first matchup to watch is Lakeland vs St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A state championship game. The stakes could not be higher as the Raiders are looking to repeat as state champions while the Dreadnaughts are looking for revenger after their 34-0 loss to the Raiders in last season's championship.
In the 1A state championship game, Cardinal Newman will be looking to pull off the upset over Chaminade-Madonna which would also put the Crusaders in the final top 10 state rankings.
Miami Northwestern versus Raines, Cardinal Mooney versus Bolles, Vero Beach versus Lake Mary and West Boca Raton versus West Broward are the other state championship matchups which has the potential to shake up the final rankings.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: Season completed
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Riverdale 45-13, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lakeland, Class 5A State Championship
3. Chaminade-Madonna (11-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Trinity Christian Academy 35-0, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Cardinal Newman, Class 1A State Championship
4. Miami Northwestern (13-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Bishop Moore 52-21, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Raines, Class 3A State Championship
5. Cardinal Mooney (13-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Cocoa 40-0, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bolles, Class 2A State Championship
6. Raines (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Booker 28-8, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Miami Northwestern, Class 3A State Championship
7. Vero Beach (14-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Palmetto 45-44 in 2 OTs, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lake Mary, Class 7A State Championship
8. Lakeland (12-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Ponte Vedra 40-13, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, Class 5A State Championship
9. Bolles (13-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Cardinal Gibbons 42-20, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Cardinal Mooney, Class 2A State Championship
10. West Boca Raton (12-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Armwood 14-13, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Broward, Class 6A State Championship
11. Jones (12-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Port Charlotte 35-32, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. American Heritage, Class 4A State Championship
12. Lake Mary (11-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Venice 31-26, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Vero Beach, Class 7A State Championship
13. Miami Central (10-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season complete
14. Cardinal Newman (11-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Carrollwood Day 48-33, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna, Class 1A State Championship
15. American Heritage (8-5)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Choctawhatchee 31-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Jones, Class 4A State Championship
16. Armwood (13-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to West Boca Raton 14-13, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
17. West Broward (12-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Buchholz 24-17, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Boca Raton, Class 6A Playoffs
18. Buchholz (12-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to West Broward 24-17, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
19. Choctawhatchee (12-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to American Heritage 31-14, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
20. Edgewater (12-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Southridge (11-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. Venice (9-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Lake Mary 31-26, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
23. Booker (12-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Raines 28-8, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
24. Mandarin (11-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
25. DeLand (12-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete