15 Freshman Florida Heartlands Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 10 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of freshmen from the DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. Any and all nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Arik Arik, Victory Christian Academy
Height: 6’11
Position: Center
DiAngelo Cohen, Avon Park
Height: 5’8
Position: Shooting Guard
Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic
Height: 6’3
Position: Combo Guard
Jakai Hardy, Davenport
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Keiden Hester, Sebring
Height: 5’9
Position: Combo Guard
Derwynn Link, Bartow
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
Tyson McElhaney, Lakeland
Height: 5’8
Position: Point Guard
James Ratteree, Bartow
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
Jah’mir Wallace, Bartow
Height: 6’4
Position: Small Forward
Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy
Height: 6’5
Position: Shooting Guard
