15 Freshman Florida Heartlands Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2024-25

Check out our list of freshmen from the DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties

Ross Van De Griek

The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 10 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of freshmen from the DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. Any and all nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Arik Arik, Victory Christian Academy

Height: 6’11

Position: Center

DiAngelo Cohen, Avon Park

Height: 5’8

Position: Shooting Guard

Ethan Knox, Santa Fe Catholic

Height: 6’3

Position: Combo Guard

Jakai Hardy, Davenport

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Keiden Hester, Sebring

Height: 5’9

Position: Combo Guard

Derwynn Link, Bartow

Height: 6’5

Position: Small Forward

Tyson McElhaney, Lakeland

Height: 5’8

Position: Point Guard

James Ratteree, Bartow

Height: 5’11

Position: Point Guard

Jah’mir Wallace, Bartow

Height: 6’4

Position: Small Forward

Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy

Height: 6’5

Position: Shooting Guard

