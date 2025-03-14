12 Under-the-Radar Florida High School Baseball Prospects to Watch in the 2025 MLB Draft
Becoming a big leaguer is the dream of so many high school baseball players.
In a talent-rich state like Florida, it often becomes a reality with so many from the Sunshine State populating the Major Leagues. Then, you add in those in the Minor Leagues, while others are currently playing baseball in college.
The 2025 high school class has its share of players who have already committed or signed with colleges. Many of those same players are also drawing the attention of MLB area scouts.
One example is True North Classical Academy’s Alan Soler, who is committed to Central Florida. The left-handed pitcher, according to some sources, also could be selected in the top few rounds in this year’s MLB Draft.
High School on SI has been covering the action in South Florida, and for this story we list 12 players who are considered “under-the-radar” draft possibilities. Since, Soler is projected to be taken early (assuming he is healthy), the lefty will not be on this particular list. Dylan Dubovik, outfielder/pitcher, at American Heritage Plantation is another player who has attracted interest from scouts. He, too, isn't being noted among our "under the radar" possibilities.
A dozen "under the radar" draft possibilities:
Kelvin Perez, SS, Dade Christian
Until recently, the smooth-fielding shortstop wasn’t receiving much, if any, attention from colleges and area scouts. Slowly the word is getting out, and it’s easy to see why. Perez can hit, run, field, and is extremely athletic. Keep an eye on the this Dade Christian club. They’ve got players.
Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage Plantation
A two-sport standout, Rich gave up football in his senior season, focusing exclusively on baseball. The left-handed hitting center fielder is a speedster, and is a pure hitter, who has an excellent feel for the strike zone. What he has yet to show is power, which likely will emerge at the next level.
Jackson Geiger, C/1B, Gulf Coast Naples
A South Florida recruit, Geiger is a left-handed hitting catcher who also can play first base. You want his bat in the lineup. In recent days, Gulf Coast played in South Florida, and Geiger absolutely smoked some balls against Nova. The next day, the senior had three hits at NSU University, including two doubles.
Yuniel Paredes, SS, Monsignor Pace
Another toolsy shortstop, Paredes is committed to Florida International. Hitting more than .400 on the season, with a home run, Paredes could find himself making a decision on whether to sign professionally over the summer.
Jesus Garcia, C, Westminster Academy
Catching is aways in high demand, and Garcia checks all the boxes of what pro teams are seeking from those playing the position. The Florida International recruit is terrific defensively, demonstrates leadership and handles pitchers well. At the plate, he’s got a quick bat and has the ability to drive the ball out of the park.
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
In the first half, a strong case can be made that Malvasio has been the best position player in Broward County. The Central Florida recruit has demonstrated tremendous power, hammering out eight home runs. Defensively, he’s shown he can handle right field, and he’s been used to close out games.
JC Martinez, OF, Taravella
A leader and catalyst on a strong Taravella team, Martinez bats leadoff. He’s got a quick bat and shows plenty of power. Defensively, he can handle all three outfield spots.
Zach Beyra, RHP, Western
College may ultimately be the call for Beyra, but the right-hander has opened eyes since his fastball was clocked in the 94-96 mph range. More and more scouts are finding their way to Western when Beyra is on the mound.
Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
Another athletic middle infielder who has shown the ability to knock the ball out of the park. Colmenares has four home runs, and plays solid defense. The senior also has shown the ability to slow the game down, and he even does some pitching. The senior has tremendous upside.
Griffin Pomper, C, NSU University
Another former football player, Pomper continues to emerge as one of the best players in South Florida. The left-handed hitting catcher is batting a whopping .559 with eight doubles, and continues to improve behind the plate. Pomper is committed to Jacksonville.
Sebastian Gonzalez, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
Word is starting to spread that Gonzalez has a chance to get drafted. The right-hander’s fastball has touched the low 90s mph, which has drawn scouts to see him pitch. Against tough competition, he’s performed, and he’s sporting a 1.62 ERA.
Gabe Graulau, OF/P, Jupiter
At 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, Graulau possesses size, speed and power. The South Florida commit runs a 6.4-second, 60-yard dash. On the mound, the right-hander’s fastball has been clocked 93 mph.