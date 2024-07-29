14 Southwest Florida high school football games to watch in August
The high school football season kicks off with a bang in Southwest Florida.
Several teams from the area have front-loaded their schedules, giving them early measuring stick games against tough programs from around the state. There are also a good amount of local rivalry games in the first three weeks.
Here are the best games to watch in Southwest Florida in August, starting with the exhibition preseason games on Aug. 16.
1. St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Verot - Aug. 16
Bishop Verot is going big in the preseason. The Vikings, who have state title hopes behind senior quarterback Carter Smith, start the year by hosting five-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. The Vikings hope to set the tone for the year by seeing how they match up against one of the best programs in the country.
2. Dunbar at Riverdale - Aug. 16
Riverdale is looking to turn the corner in its third year under coach Kendoll Gibson. The Raiders went just 2-8 last season, but they were competitive in all games. Plus Riverdale has 1,600-yard back Cole Hayes returning. Dunbar has won back-to-back regional titles.
3. Tampa Jesuit at Bishop Verot - Aug. 23
This is a showdown of Power Five quarterbacks. Jesuit junior Will Griffin is committed to Florida, while Verot senior Carter Smith is pledged to defending national champion Michigan. After playing Aquinas in the preseason, the Vikings go on the road to face another one of the state’s best programs. This time on the road. Jesuit has averaged 10 wins a year the past nine seasons.
4. Macon (Ga.) Westside at First Baptist Academy - Aug. 23
FBA, the 200-student school in Naples, loves to test itself against out-of-state teams. In the past few years the Lions have played in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Now they face a Georgia public school with five times FBA’s enrollment.
5. Riverview Sarasota at Naples - Aug. 23
This game will feature four 1,000-yard rushers from last season, and three who broke 1,600. Riverdale returns D.J. Johnson (1,660 yards, 23 touchdowns) and Isaiah Belt (1,094 and 14). Naples returns Shawn Simeon (2,040 and 27) and added Golden Gate transfer Trayvon Jean (1,640 and 16).
6. Archbishop McCarthy at Community School of Naples - Aug. 23
CSN has been stockpiling talented transfers the past two seasons. The Seahawks start this season by testing themselves against an undefeated program from the football hotbed of Broward County. Archbishop McCarthy went 9-0 as an independent last season with just five seniors.
7. Gulf Coast at Charlotte - Aug. 23
This will be the head coaching debut for Gulf Coast coach Manny Evans, who spent decades as an assistant in Collier County before taking over the Sharks this year. This also will be a chance for Charlotte to take a step toward its first winning season under third-year coach Corey Mentzer.
8. East Lee County at Lehigh - Aug. 23
This is a battle for Lehigh Acres, the huge area in the eastern part of Lee County. East Lee went 5-5 last season, its second under coach Herbans Paul, after going 0-9 in 2022. Lehigh (3-7) had a disappointing year under new coach Antwan Dixon and is looking to bounce back.
9. Palmetto Ridge at Evangelical Christian School - Aug. 23
This is interesting because it’s a large public school against a small private school. Palmetto Ridge (5A) hasn’t had a winning season since its magical 9-1 year in 2020. ECS (1A) wants to continue building after going 14-6 the past two years under Mack Mitchell.
10. Community School of Naples at Cardinal Mooney - Aug. 30
As mentioned above, CSN is talented enough to test itself against some heavyweights. The Seahawks head to Sarasota to take on Cardinal Mooney, which went 12-2 last season and won its first state title in 50 years. Junior QB Devin Mignery is back after leading the team to the title.
11. Barron Collier at Naples - Aug. 30
While these two crosstown rivals don’t care much for one another, this matchup hasn’t been much of a rivalry. Naples has beaten Barron Collier 26 straight times dating back to 1999. The Cougars have high expectations thanks to the return of senior QB Nico Boyce, and two-time state champ Naples always has title aspirations.
12. First Baptist Academy at Clearwater Calvary Christian - Aug 30
Just like its district opponent Community School, FBA has set up an early-season gauntlet to prepare for the postseason. Calvary Christian went 10-3 last season, while FBA went 9-3. Both teams have big passing attacks, so this one should be fun.
13. Bishop Verot at Tampa Catholic - Aug. 30
Although Tampa Catholic was a mediocre 6-6 last year, the Crusaders are always a strong team. Tampa Catholic hasn’t had a losing season in 10 years. This will be Bishop Verot’s third straight powerful opponent after facing St. Thomas Aquinas in the preseason and Tampa Jesuit in Week 1.
14. Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers - Aug. 30
These programs are usually among the area’s best. North Fort Myers, a team used to playoff wins, went just 3-7 last season under first-year coach David Pasquale (after going 7-2 in 2022). Jordan Ingman has built a consistent winner in 12 years at Port Charlotte. The Pirates have never had a losing season under Ingman.