15 girls soccer players to watch on the North Suncoast 2024-25
The beginning of the Florida high school girls soccer season is about to get underway and teams across Florida’s North Suncoast are hoping to have what it takes to produce a successful season.
We’ve compiled a list of the top 15 players from teams so far along Florida’s North Suncoast.
Gracie Ulrich, So., Crystal River
Through seven games, she has helped the Pirates to a 4-3 record with six goals and an assist for 13 points.
Amanda Egan, Sr., Citrus
Over the first four games for the Hurricanes, she scored six goals and added two assists for 14 points.
Gabriella Malmberg, Jr., Lecanto
She has helped the Panthers to a 4-1-1 mark, with eight goals and an assist for 17 points through five games.
Bianca Reed, Jr., Lecanto
Leading the 4-1-1 Panthers, she has eight goals and two assists for 18 points through five games.
Amanda Soults, Fr., Springstead
The Eagles are 3-2 through the first four games and this underclassman has scored four goals to match four assists for 12 points.
Giada Chechile, Jr., Nature Coast
Off to a sensational start for the 5-1 Sharks, she has already scored 16 goals with six assists for 38 points through six games.
Kennedy Rasmussen, Jr., Nature Coast
The Sharks are 5-1 and she has been a defensive stopper with 40 saves and only eight goals against through those six games, with four of them shutouts.
Ali Goines, Sr., Wesley Chapel
Through just two games in the early season for the Wildcats, she already has three goals.
Abby Butler, So., Gulf
She has been a scoring threat for the 4-0-1 Buccaneers, with 11 goals and an assist for 23 points in four games played.
Adia Symmonds, Sr., Sunlake
In just one game played so far this season, she scored two goals with an assist for five points, after posting 43 and 50 points the previous two seasons.
Katie Mackleer, Sr., Sunlake
In three games for the 3-0 Seahawks, she has recorded 10 saves with just one goal against, posting two shutouts.
Alivia Peterlin, Jr., Bishop McLaughlin
The Hurricanes are off to a 4-2 start, and through five games she has six goals and an assist for 13 points.
Avery Blevins, Sr., Cypress Creek
The Coyotes are a perfect 4-0 thus far and she has contributed six goals and an assist for 13 points.
Peyton Wheatley, So. Pasco
The Pirates are 2-2-2 and across those six games she has eight goals and seven assists for 23 points.
Jennifer Cruz, Jr., Pasco
In six games for the Pirates, she has scored six goals with two assists for 14 points overall.
