15 Sophomore Florida Heartlands Boys Basketball Players to Watch in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 15 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of sophomores from the DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. Any and all nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Marcus Bankston, Kathleen
Height: 5’7
Position: Shooting Guard
Jaiziah Battle, Bartow
Height: 6’1
Position: Shooting Guard
Battle is a bonafide scorer who can score in bunches whether it’s off the catch or bounce. He’s one of the top underrated guards to watch in all of Polk County heading into his sophomore season.
Turrel Berry, Frostproof
Height: 5’10
Position: Shooting Guard
Messiah Borders, Bartow
Height: 5’10
Position: Point Guard
Borders is the true definition of a score-first guard where his impact on the floor continues to improve, and he makes his teammates involved as well. Plays with a ton of energy on the defensive end where he gets into the passing lanes turning steals into scores on the other end.
Carson Dicks, Lake Wales
Height: 6’3
Position: Combo Guard
Marquis Foster, Ridge Community
Height: 6’0
Position: Small Forward
Edward Guido, Lake Wales
Height: 6’0
Position: Small Forward
Rashard Kelly, Kathleen
Height: 5’9
Position: Point Guard
Miles Morrell, Victory Christian Academy
Height: 5’7
Position: Point Guard
Morrell continues to improve his game where he has gained more confidence on the offensive end, where he can score on all three levels. He is also a great on-the-ball defender where he uses elite hands and quick movement in his feet.
Exauce Maumba, Jordan Christian Prep
Height: 6’9
Position: Power Forward
Muamba is a lethal threat when playing at the front of the rim utilizing his length to his advantage. He does a great job when it comes to staying vertical challenging shots without fouling. On the offensive end, he can score in the mid-range as well as finishing on the attack where his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress.
Urijah Newkirk, Santa Fe Catholic
Height: 6’2
Position: Combo Guard
Newkirk plays with a versatile skill set where his confidence drastically improved over the summer on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he hunts for tips and deflections which can lead to scores on the other end. His ability to also create space and separation from defenders has taken a massive leap and should have a breakout sophomore season.
Mikiem Shackleford, Lake Wales
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
JaKobie Terry, Bartow
Height: 5’8
Position: Combo Guard
Trey Wall, Lakeland Christian
Height: 5’11
Position: Point Guard
Wall is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. Wall continues to improve his game each time he steps out onto the floor.
Adarrion Willis, Kathleen
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
The 6’5 small forward is long and lanky where he can guard positions 1 through 4 on the defensive end. His jump shot continues to remain a work in progress on the offensive end but is fearless when it comes to attacking the basket.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App