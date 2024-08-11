18 Central Florida high school football return specialists to watch in 2024
No other special teams position is electrifying and game-changing in football as return specialist. Whether it’s busting a long kickoff return for a touchdown or returning a punt into an opponent’s territory, return specialists keep the game exciting and alive.
With the regular-season kickoff just weeks away, we looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 18 return specialists to watch this year.
Without further ado, here they are:
Ernest Nunn, Poinciana, Class of 2025:
Osceola County standout was one of the top return specialists in Florida last year, returning 10 kickoffs for 414 yards for a whopping 37.6 average, with a long of 78. He also returned seven punts for 239 yards for a 34.1 average, with a long of 48. Total return yards was a whopping 653. He also plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Eagles. He has an offer from Mercyhurst University.
Jermane Hayes, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025:
Volusia County star is one of the most electrifying athletes in Florida, having returned 11 kickoffs for 404 yards for a 36.7 average, with a long of 93; and returned seven punts for 171 yards for a 24.4 average, with a long of 93. Total return yards was 575. He will play offense and defense in 2024.
Larry Miles, West Orange, Class of 2026:
One of the top rising juniors in the area, this versatile Orange County standout (6-foot, 175 pounds) returned 10 kickoffs for 285 yards for a 28.5 average, with a long of 80, and returned 15 punts for 209 yards for a 13.9 average, with a long of 39 last year. He had 494 total return yards for the Warriors. A three-star wide receiver, he has multiple Division I offers, and announced his top six right now are Miami, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF and South Florida.
Marcel Walker, South Lake, Class of 2025:
Lake County star last season was superb in both kick and punt returns. He returned seven kickoffs for 354 yards for a whopping 50.6 average, and long of 99, and seven punts for 145 yards for a 20.7 average, with a long of 34 for the Eagles. The wide receiver/athlete had 499 total return yards.
Joshua Guerrier, Ocoee, Class of 2025:
Pitt commit and three-star defensive back turned it up last year, returning eight kickoffs for 307 yards for an impressive 38.4 average, and eight punts for 140 yards for a 17.5 average, with a long of 50, for the Knights. Total return yards was 447.
Xavier Lherisse, Eau Gallie, Class of 2026:
One of the most versatile athletes in the nation can do it all for the Commodores, having returned five kickoffs for 147 yards for a 29.4 average, with a long of 81, and eight punts for 259 yards for a 32.4 average, with a long of 78. He had 406 total return yards. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026. He has multiple offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss.
Michael “M.J.” Mitchell, Lake Brantley, Class of 2025:
Seminole County star last year used blistering speed (4.55-second, 40-yard dash) and escape moves (4.19 shuttle time) to become one of the best return specialists in the area. He returned 18 kickoffs for 321 yards for a 17.8 average, with a long of 32, and three punts for 56 yards for an 18.7 average, with a long of 56. He had 377 total return yards. He has multiple offers, including Anna Maria College in Massachusetts.
Alijah “Flash” Jenkins, Jones High, Class of 2026:
Dynamic athlete has transferred to state power Jones after returning 11 kickoffs for 271 yards for a 24.6 average, with a long of 80, and six punts for 105 yards and a 17.5 average, with a long of 43, for Kissimmee Osceola in 2023. He had 376 total return yards. The wide receiver/athlete has clocked a blistering hand-held 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds. He has multiple offers, including University of Florida Central Tech.
Taevion Swint, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2025:
A UCF commit and one of the top running back recruits (5-10, 180) in the nation was one of the top return specialists in the state as a sophomore in 2022. That season, the electrifying athlete returned nine kickoffs for 275 yards for a 30.6 average, with a long of 95; and four punts for 91 yards for a 22.8 average, with a long of 65, for the Kowboys. He had 366 total return yards. A knee injury limited his contributions in 2023, but he has returned to form for Osceola for the 2024 season.
Dylan Edwards, Oviedo, Class of 2025:
Versatile Seminole County star (5-9, 175) has taken his considerable talents to Oviedo after returning four kickoffs for 153 yards for a 38.3 average, with a long of 70, and seven punts for 198 yards for a 28.3 average, with a long of 91, for nearby Lake Howell last year. He had 351 total return yards. The running back/athlete has an offer from Millsaps College.
Camari Jackson, Titusville, Class of 2026:
Rising junior is one of Brevard County’s best football players, having returned 13 kickoffs for 221 yards for a 17.0 average, with a long of 25, and nine punts for 124 yards for a 13.8 average, with a long of 26, for the Terriers, who advanced to the state playoffs last season. The two-way player had 345 total return yards.
Jaden Brown, Edgewater, Class of 2025:
Stellar rising senior was a key contributor to last year’s Eagles team that went undefeated during the regular season for the second consecutive year. The defensive back/athlete and South Dakota commit returned four kickoffs for 179 yards for an impressive 44.8 average, with a long of 70, and six punts for 141 yards for a 23.5 average, with a long of 89. He had 320 total return yards.
Johan Torres, Winter Springs, Class of 2025:
Seminole County standout, who also plays wide receiver, is effective on return teams. He returned 16 kickoffs for 301 yards for an 18.8 average, with a long of 35.
Gabriel Diaz, Winter Park, Class of 2025:
Rising senior quarterback/athlete (6-0, 160) has taken his talents to Winter Park after returning 12 kickoffs for 279 yards for a 23.3 average, with a long of 33, and 10 punts for 22 yards, for 301 total yards for Bishop Moore last season. He helped lead the Hornets to the state playoffs.
Jaeden Parker McMillan, Holy Trinity, Class of 2026:
Brevard County private school star (6-0, 179) is dynamic for the Tigers, having returned five kickoffs for 220 yards for a 44.0 average, with a long of 80, and three punts for 80 yards for a 26.7 average, with a long of 36, for 300 total return yards in 2023.
Kamar Fielder, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Class of 2027:
Superb up-and-coming sophomore, who also plays wide receiver and cornerback, was superb on the return team last season for the Tigers. He returned five kickoffs for 188 yards for a 37.6 average, with a long of 75, and four punts for 97 yards for a 24.3 average, with a long of 42. He had 285 total return yards.
Rome McKinnond, South Lake, Class of 2027:
Lake County star (5-9, 165), who also plays defensive back and running back, returned nine kickoffs for 171 yards for a 19.0 average, with a long of 30, and three punts for 99 yards for a 33.0 average, with a long of 68 in 2023. He had 270 total return yards.
Vernell “Trey” Brown III, Jones High, Class of 2025:
University of Florida wide receiver commit (6-0, 180) shined on return teams last year, as well, for the Tigers. He returned four kickoffs for 135 yards and a 33.8 average, with a long of 71, and 15 punts for 131 yards for an 8.7 average, with a long of 72. He had 266 total return yards in leading Jones to its second consecutive state semifinal last season.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App