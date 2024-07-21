20 Central Florida high school running backs to watch in 2024
Central Florida high school running backs are ready to rumble in 2024, carrying the rock and their teams to big heights.
From one end of Central Florida to the other, there are many outstanding running backs returning for another season. They are physical, fast and leaders – traits that rank them among the best in the state and have put them squarely in the eyes of college recruiters.
Some of the area’s running backs have already committed, while others are looking to run over defenders and into a college offer. At any rate, they are ready to hit the hole and make an impression in 2024.
Here are the top returning Central Florida running backs this fall:
Taevion Swint, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2025: One of the most electrifying players in Florida is ready to retake the field after missing much of the 2023 season with a knee injury. The UCF commit has galloped for 2,880 yards and 38 touchdowns in three years, including 1,666 yards and 20 TDs in 2022 when he led the Kowboys to the Class 4S state semifinals. He also is a spectacular return man.
Dane Thompkins, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2025: Powerful runner has taken his considerable talents to TFA after running for 1,857 yards and 27 TDs last fall in leading Lake Minneola to the state playoffs. He averaged a whopping 142.8 yards per game.
Jamarie Pierre, Horizon, Class of 2025: Talented speedster ran for 1,468 yards, averaging 146.8 per game, and 17 TDs for the Hawks in 2023. He has clocked a blistering 4.41-second time in the 40-yard dash, a 10.56 in the 100-meter dash and a 21.53 in the 200 meters. He has an offer from Syracuse.
Latavious “Tay” Welch, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025: Spectacular runner has helped put the Commodores back on the map after running for 1,353 yards, averaging 112.8 per game, and 11 TDs last fall. He has received multiple Division I offers, including Western Carolina and East Carolina.
Kwasie “Duece” Kwaku Jr., Mainland, Class of 2025: Dynamic athlete has taken his talents to defending Class 3S state champion Mainland after rushing for 1,184 yards, averaging 131.6 per game, and 15 TDs last year for Atlantic. His efforts led the Sharks to the state playoffs. He has multiple offers, including Western Kentucky and Jackson State.
Tyler Davis, Tavares, Class of 2025: One of Lake County’s best running backs returns for another season after rushing for 1,283 yards and 11 TDs for the Bulldogs in 2023. He also plays linebacker.
Khamani Robinson, Seminole, Class of 2025: Tremendous athlete has taken his considerable talents from defending state champion Mainland to Bokey Nation after rushing for 1,092 yards and 14 TDs in 2023. He has multiple offers, including FIU.
LaTrison Lane, Class of 2026, Cocoa: One of many spectacular offensive weapons for the two-time defending state champ Tigers, he rushed for 1,085 yards and 14 TDs in 2023.
Josh Perry, Edgewater, Class of 2025: Senior two-way player (5-11, 190) is ready to help the Eagles fly again after rushing for 1,050 yards, averaging 116.7 per game, and 10 TDs last fall. The Eagles have finished the last two years unbeaten during the regular season while earning a state playoff berth. He has multiple offers, including UMass.
Isaiah Thomas, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Speedy and strong athlete (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) rushed for 1,041 yards, averaging 94.6 per game, and eight TDs in helping the Rams make the state playoffs. He has at least five offers, including the University of Buffalo.
Li’Darious Pryor, Evans, Class of 2026: One of the strongest juniors (5-11, 195) in the area, he rushed for 1,026 yards, averaging 93.3 per game, and five TDs last year. He has multiple offers, including South Florida, Mississippi State and Rutgers
Tymir Gaines, Mount Dora, Class of 2026: The Hurricanes got a good one in this Eustis transfer, who rushed for 934 yards and eight TDs last fall. He has received multiple offers, including Arkansas Baptist College.
Parker Perales, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Stellar two-sport athlete has taken his considerable talents to Lake Mary after rushing for 915 yards and five TDs in 2023 at nearby Lake Brantley.
Delvonte Williams, Merritt Island, Class of 2025: Eau Gallie High transfer is ready to make his presence known for the traditional power Mustangs after rushing for 910 yards and 10 TDs last year. He also plays linebacker.
Oshea Faison, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Class of 2026: Rising junior is looking for more after leading the Eagles to the Sunshine State Athletic Association Class 6A state championship last year. He rushed for 901 yards in 2023.
Chris Boddie, Pine Ridge, Class of 2025: Explosive Volusia County runner had a good season in 2023, rushing for 900 yards, averaging 100 per game. and 14 TDs. He has multiple offers, including Carson-Newman.
Aaron Garber, Cocoa Beach, Class of 2025: Brevard County star rushed for 871 yards and six TDs for the Minutemen in 2023. He has multiple offers, including Webber University.
Jamarion Stephens, Titusville, Class of 2025: Arguably one of the Space Coast’s best runners (5-10, 180), he rushed for 852 yards and 11 TDs and also had 263 yards receiving. He has at least 11 Division I offers.
Xavier “Buddha” James, Sebastian River, Class of 2025: Strong and solidly built (5-8, 180), he rushed for 850 yards and eight TDs in 2023. One of Indian River County’s best athletes, he helped lead the Sharks to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference Atlantic state championship.
Jaden Jackson, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach), Class of 2026: Enjoyed a strong season in 2023, rushing for 824 yards and four TDs. He also plays linebacker and is a standout baseball player.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
--- Jeff Gardenour | jgardenour1962@gmail.com