Mainland Loads Up Early as It Unveils Its 2026 Football Schedule After Breakthrough Season
The 2025 high school football season just ended just last month, but teams are already starting to roll out their 2026 schedules as they get ready for the upcoming season.
Mainland Becomes One of the First Programs to Announce Its 2026 Slate
One of the first teams to release their schedule for next season are the Mainland Buccaneers. As they come off a 9-3 season that saw them make the regional final, the Buccaneers are looking to build upon that success for next season.
The 2026 Season Will Open on the Road at Carol City
They start off the season when they travel to Osceola before taking on Carol City in their home opener one week later. As of early January and based off of the 2025 results, the back half of the Buccaneers schedule appears to be their toughest as they play Vero Beach, Lake Mary and DeLand in three out of four weeks in October. Mainland will conclude their season versus Seabreeze at home.
Mainland Reestablished Its Identity in 2025
The 2025 Mainland Buccaneers rebuilt their identity as a state contender. In addition to their 9-3 record, the Bucs were 2–0 mark in district play in Florida’s competitive 5A classification. The Buccaneers’ strong performance saw them assert themselves as one of the Sunshine State’s most respected programs.
Mainland’s offense showcased balance and explosiveness throughout the schedule, posting decisive wins — including a 41-6 triumph over Seabreeze and a key 36-31 victory against Mosley — before advancing deep into the FHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Their postseason run highlighted the team’s resilience, though it ended with a loss to region rival Ponte Vedra in the regional final, 27-10.
Statistically, senior leaders like QB Sebastian Johnson led an efficient attack, while defenders such as Dennis King and Tamaj Woodard anchored a physical unit on the other side of the ball.
Overall, the Bucs’ 2025 campaign combined district dominance, playoff success, and a return to prominence for the Daytona Beach program.
As more schedules are released across the Sunshine State, High School on SI Florida will share the schedules as they become available.
2026 Mainland Buccaneers Football Schedule
Aug. 14: at Osceola
Aug. 21: vs. Carol City
Sept. 4: at Nease
Sept. 11: Open Date
Sept. 18: vs. Seminole
Sept. 25: at University
Oct. 2: at Vero Bech
Oct. 9: at Creek
Oct. 16: vs. Lake Mary
Oct. 23: vs. DeLand
Oct. 30: vs. Seabreeze