2024 Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase: Updated game times
Every year, the annual Broward County High School Football National Showcase seems to get bigger and better. For 2024, the organizers may have outdone themselves with the latest slate of games.
14 teams from four different states will go head-to-head less than two weeks from today down in South Florida's Broward County.
The slate of games scheduled through August 22-24 will be televised nationally via BECON TV, FloSports, ESPN and feature four traditional Florida powerhouse programs matching up against high school football powers from across the country.
SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings: Mater Dei starts 2024 season No. 1 in the country
Perhaps the biggest game on the board is Chaminade-Madonna (14-0, 2023 record), last season's top-ranked team in Florida and the No. 7 team in the 2024 SBLive/Sports Illustrated Preseason Power 25, against California's St. John's Bosco (11-2, 2023 record), the CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion and No. 3 team in the preseason Power 25.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
The event begins with two games on Thursday, August 22nd and one on August 23rd feature all-Florida match-ups (See full schedule below). Stay tuned to SBLive in the coming weeks for game peviews and live updates.
August 22nd (Thursday)
Peachtree Ridge Lions (GA) vs. Monarch Knights at Coconut Creek High School, 4 p.m. (FloSports)
Coconut Creek Cougars vs. Miami Northwestern Bulls, 8 p.m. (BECON TV)
August 23rd (Friday)
Lake Mary Rams vs. Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs, 7 p.m. at Cardinal Gibbons High School (BECON TV)
Milton Panthers (GA) vs. Plantation American Heritage Patriots, 7 p.m. at Plantation American Heritage (ESPN)
August 24th (Saturday)
Bishop Gorman Gaels (NV) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Hoover Buccaneers (AL) vs. Western Wildcats at Western High School, 7 p.m. (FloSports)
St. John Bosco Braves (CA) vs. Chaminade-Madonna Lions at St. Thomas Aquinas, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl