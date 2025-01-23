2025 Four-star Small Forward Joshua Lewis Commits to Iowa
The nation’s No. 68 ranked prospect, according to 247Sports, Blake (Tampa, Fla.) four-star small forward Joshua Lewis announced on Thursday he will be committing to the University of Iowa.
Lewis chose the Hawkeyes over Auburn, Marquette, Michigan State, and NC State.
Lewis was a previous South Florida commit before the tragic passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim back in November where he decided to re-open his recruitment process.
“I’d like to thank God, my parents, my teammates, and so many people I can thank who helped me with this process so that I will be taking my talents to Iowa City.”
“All of the coaches are invested in their players and coach Fran really cares about his players. I love the way they play, they share the ball and play fast. I just feel like I will be a great fit overall.” Lewis told 247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham.
Lewis becomes the third member of the Hawkeyes 2025 recruiting class where he joins Crispus Attacks (Indianapolis) three-star center Dezmon Briscoe and South Kent (Connecticut) three-star center Badara Diakite. Another notable name that will join the Hawkeyes is former four-star small forward Isaiah Johnson who transferred from Miami.
Iowa now currently sits at the No. 13 ranked recruiting class for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
247Sports Director of Scouting Eric Bossi on Lewis:
Pushing 6-foot-7, Blake more than passes the eye test. He's a long and slender athlete who is a high-level mover whether it be laterally or getting north and south. He is a bouncy athlete with both a tremendous first step and good lateral quickness. He is a slightly above-average rebounder from the wing, and he's got a lot of room to add to his game as a slashing driver. While his jump shot doesn't look bad, it is certainly an area where he has a lot of room to improve. Per Synergy, he made only 22% and averaged just .75 points per shot on jumpers in the 2024 EYBL season. Should Lewis find more consistency in that aspect of his game, his value skyrockets.