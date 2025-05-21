2026 4-star small forward Jojo Philon transfers to Montverde Academy for his senior season
According to Travis Branham, of 247Sports, 4-star rising senior small forward Joe "Jojo" Philon is transferring from Blake High School in Tampa, Florida to Montverde Academy for his upcoming senior season.
Philon led the Yellow Jackets alongside fellow teammate in four-star power forward Joshua Lewis, who committed to the University of Louisiana last month to the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) boys basketball Class 5A Final Four before losing to Miami Norland in the Championship Game.
Philon will play under newly-hired head coach Steve Turner at Montverde Academy who replaces Kevin Boyle who spent the previous 14 seasons as the head coach of the Eagles where they made 7 National Championship tournaments under his tenure.
Philon joins three-star small forward Gabe Weis, four-star power forward Jaydon Hodge, five-star combo guard King Gibson, and rising senior shooting guard Dhani Miller on a loaded Montverde Academy squad heading into next season.
This past season, Philon averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game for the Yellow Jackets where they reached the Class 4A, Region 2 Final before having their season come to an end against Gibbs (St. Petersburg) back on February 20.
During the Grassroots circuit, Philon plays for Skills Center Elite which is on the Under Armour Association (UAA) where he was named to the UAA First Team honors following Session 1 earlier this month in Hamilton, Ohio.
According to 247Sports, Philon is rated as the No. 34 overall ranked player in the nation, the No. 8 ranked power forward, and the No. 6 ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026.
Philon currently holds offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Minnesota, New Orleans, South Florida, St. Bonaventure, and Texas A&M.
