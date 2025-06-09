2026 5-star shooting guard Caleb Holt transfers to Prolific Prep for his senior season
According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, 5-star rising senior shooting guard Caleb Holt is on the move for the 2025-2026 season.
Holt will be playing under Ryan Bernardi and Prolific Prep, who just relocated to Fort Lauderdale after spending the past 11 years in Napa, California where they reached the Chipotle Nationals for the third consecutive season.
Holt is also among eight student-athletes from the state of Georgia who just signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas last month and was named the Most Valubale Player (MVP) at the Adidas Eurocamp which wrapped up last week in Treviso, Italy.
During the title game, Holt led Team 3SSB Select to an 84-77 win over Team NBL Next Stars, which included a couple of 2025 NBA Draft hopefuls. Playing in front of NBA scouts from all 30 franchises, Holt went for 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Monday’s championship victory. Across three games in Italy, he averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.7 assists in 26 minutes per outing while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and a combined 5-for-13 from deep.
Holt is rated as the No. 5 overall ranked prospect in the nation, No. 2 shooting guard, and is now the No. 1 overall player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Holt is hearing the most from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and several other suitors are actively recruiting the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
With Holt now heading to Prolific Prep he will now be attending his third school in as many years where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Buckhorn High School in Alabama before heading to Grayson for the 2024-2025 season, where he led the Rams to the Class AAAAAA State Championship game before losing to Wheeler as well as making an appearance at The Throne National Championships where they had their season come to an end in the quarterfinals against Brennan, out of San Antonio, Texas.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI For all of the latest high school boys basketball news.