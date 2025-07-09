2026 5-Star Small Forward Jaxon Richardson Reveals Top 10 Schools
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Christopher Columbus (Miami, Florida) Five-star rising senior small forward Jaxon Richardson cut his list of schools down to 10 on Tuesday evening.
Richardson plays for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he is the No. 20 overall ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, as well as the No. 7 ranked small forward, and the No. 4 ranked player in the state of Florida for the upcoming senior class, according to 247Sports.
Richardson is considering the following programs: Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, USC, and Villanova. It was stunning not to see where his father (Jason) played his collegiate basketball career at Michigan State from 1999 to 2001, as well as his older brother (Jase) who just played one season for the Spartans in 2024-2025 before being selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick in last month's National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft.
Richardson is expected to take several official visits which includes a visit with the Crimson Tide on September 13 before announcing a commitment to where he will be playing his collegiate basketball career.
Richardson previously took an official visit to USC back in February. "The experience was great meeting the coaching staff and the players," Richardson said on USC. "I wanted to get one more visit in before my team and I prepare for playoffs and nationals. I got a 2-for-1 with USC playing against my brother. USC makes quick adjustments. They quickly establish their game plan. The coaches love my motor, my work ethic, and they see I am improving every day. They said they could use my shooting and ability to get out in transition in their system," he told 247Sports.
Richardson helped lead his high school team to a 30-3 record last season, where they won their fourth consecutive state championship as well as their first national title in school history, where he played alongside Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Cello Jackson, and Caleb Gaskins.
Richardson averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season for the Explorers in 32 games played.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App