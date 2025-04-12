High School

25 of the top Florida district quarterfinal high school girls flag football matchups

The FHSAA has released the district brackets and we give you 25 opening round games we think you should be watching out for

Andy Villamarzo

Grace Lynne Photography

The 15-game regular season is over for high school girls flag football and the postseason begins for everyone.

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) district quarterfinal matchups are set and teams will take the field Monday evening with some looking to keep their season alive.

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

There are so many good opening round district tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 25 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 25 state district quarterfinal contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of the postseason for most when it comes to girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top district quarterfinal games around the state. 

April 14th (Monday)

Boynton Beach at Pompano Beach

Hialeah Educational Academy at Don Soffer Aventura

Coral Park at Southridge

Cypress Bay at Piper

South Plantation at Pembroke Pines Charter

East Ridge at West Orange

Olympia at Windermere

Lecanto at Citrus

Atlantic Coast at Oakleaf

Hagerty at Boone

Seminole at Southeast

Angeline Academy of Innovation at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate

Lakewood Ranch at Sumner

Sickles at Strawberry Crest

Pahokee at Cardinal Newman

Dr. Krop at Varela

Tarpon Springs at Carrollwood Day

Plant at Palm Harbor University

Winter Haven at Ridge Community

Mantanzas at East River

Pine Ridge at Orlando Jones

Daytona Seabreeze at Bishop Moore

April 15th (Tuesday)

(Update: We will update this specific day as many matchups won't be set until the conclusion of Monday's results)

Fort Myers at Mariner

Ransom Everglades at Sports Leadership & Management

The Villages at Crescent City

