25 of the top Florida district quarterfinal high school girls flag football matchups
The 15-game regular season is over for high school girls flag football and the postseason begins for everyone.
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) district quarterfinal matchups are set and teams will take the field Monday evening with some looking to keep their season alive.
There are so many good opening round district tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 25 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 25 state district quarterfinal contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of the postseason for most when it comes to girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top district quarterfinal games around the state.
April 14th (Monday)
Boynton Beach at Pompano Beach
Hialeah Educational Academy at Don Soffer Aventura
Coral Park at Southridge
Cypress Bay at Piper
South Plantation at Pembroke Pines Charter
East Ridge at West Orange
Olympia at Windermere
Lecanto at Citrus
Atlantic Coast at Oakleaf
Hagerty at Boone
Seminole at Southeast
Angeline Academy of Innovation at Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate
Lakewood Ranch at Sumner
Sickles at Strawberry Crest
Pahokee at Cardinal Newman
Dr. Krop at Varela
Tarpon Springs at Carrollwood Day
Plant at Palm Harbor University
Winter Haven at Ridge Community
Mantanzas at East River
Pine Ridge at Orlando Jones
Daytona Seabreeze at Bishop Moore
April 15th (Tuesday)
(Update: We will update this specific day as many matchups won't be set until the conclusion of Monday's results)
Fort Myers at Mariner
Ransom Everglades at Sports Leadership & Management
The Villages at Crescent City
