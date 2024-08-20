25 South Florida wide receivers to watch in 2024
The South Florida region has long been known for churning out the nation's top wide receivers and there's some top tier players returning once again. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back lining up out wide in the South Florida region, including a couple 1,000-yard pass catchers and some of the area's leading receivers from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning South Florida wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Malachi Toney, Plantation American Heritage: Toney follows a lineage of talented pass catchers from the Patriots. The receiver broke out on the scene as a freshman, catching 35 passes for 621 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Brandon Bennett, Plantation American Heritage: With blazing speed on the outside, not many defenders can keep up with Bennett. Last season, Bennett caught 21 passes for 479 yards and five scores.
Jabari Brady, Chaminade-Madonna: Brady as a sophomore established himself as one of the best receivers in the state, catching 70 passes for 1,392 yards. Transferred from Monarch during the off-season.
Koby Howard, Chaminade-Madonna: Last season at Western, Howard helped the Wildcats reach the Class 4M region finals before falling to state champion Columbus. The junior wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 65 passes for 1,065 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Kyle Washington, Chaminade-Madonna: With the receiver room the Lions have, you tend to loose track of guys. Washington is a Division I level receiver and can play inside or out.
Denairius Gray, Chaminade-Madonna: It's an embarassment of riches when it comes to wide receivers at Chaminade. Gray is committed to Auburn and in 2023 caught 56 passes for 752 yards.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna: Lopez recorded back-to-back seasons with over 1,700 yards and 16-plus touchdowns at True North Classical between the 2022-2023 campaigns. Was Katz's go-to-receiver at True North last season.
Cortez Mils, Homestead: Leading the way for the Broncos en route to the Class 3M state title game last year, the Oklahoma commit had a huge junior season. Mills caught 79 passes for 1,640 yards and scored 18 times.
Khaleal Sterling, Miami Central: One of the most talented receivers in South Florida, Sterling paced a balanced Miami Central offense with 27 catches for 616 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Naeshaun Montgomery, Miami Central: The wide receiver is a major addition for the 9-time state champion Rockets this fall. Last season at Cardinal Newman, Montgomery hauled in 30 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns.
Sean Thompson, Miami Central: The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass catcher is going to open up some eyes at Traz Powell all throughout the season. The 2027 receiver already has offers from Miami (FL) and SMU.
Calvin Russell, Miami Northwestern: Ranked the No. 1 player of Florida's 2026 class by 247Sports, Russell played primarily at quarterback last season. For Teddy Bridgewater, we expect Russell to be at wide receiver. Russell gave the Northwestern faithful a sneak peek at what to expect in a 42-7 win over Miami Palmetto.
Jade Card, Miami Northwestern: The Florida Atlantic commitment should see a his role expand in Teddy Bridgewater's offense this season.
Nick Lennear, Miami Northwestern: There's a trio of talented wide receivers for Bridgewater and the offense when you add Lennear to the mix. The 2027 pass catcher already has overtures from Colorado, Louisville and Nebraska.
Teddy Hoffman, Delray Beach Atlantic: Hoffman transferred in from Boca Raton St. Andrew's last season and will bring a much needed deep threat to the passing game. Last season, Hoffman caught 51 passes for 927 yards.
Waden Charles, Palm Beach Central: The Broncos' wide receiver is already committed to the University of Central Florida and pairs up with Kamare Williams (see below) to form a solid duo.
Kamare Williams, Palm Beach Central: Williams is already committed to the University of Arkansas and should be one of the top receivers all season long out of Palm Beach County.
Cameron Sapp, Miami Palmetto: Though Sapp caught just 20 passes for 316 yards in 2023, he remains one of the top receivers down in South Florida.
Dylan Faison, St. Andrew's School: Faison is committed to Notre Dame and it's easy to see why. Last season for the Scots, Faison caught 18 passes for 480 yards and eight touchdowns.
Samari Reed, Monarch: Already committed to Ole Miss, Reed can focus solely on getting the Knights back to the state semifinals. Reed hauled in 56 passes for 1,311 yards in 2023. Expect Reed to have another big year for the Knights.
Antwaun Parham, Monarch: Parham and Reed make for one of the better duos out of Broward County. The wide receiver transferred in from Georgia and is committed to Tulane.
Jaborree Riggins, Monarch: Riggins made a strong impression as a sophomore and heads into his junior season with even higher expectations. The wide receiver has notched offers from SEC powers Georgia and Florida.
Ronald Towns, Miami Booker T. Washington:The 5-fot-10, 163-pound wide receiver has some wheels as he ran an 11.45 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Towns is the Tornadoes' top wide receiver heading into 2024.
Jamar Browder, Santaluces: The 6-foot-4, 205-pound pass catcher is committed to North Carolina State after a 2023 season in which Browder caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 scores.
Julius Jones, St. Thomas Aquinas: Though some talented wide receivers have graduated, the Raiders bring back a special player in Jones. The 2027 receiver caught 11 passes for 217 yards last season. Has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU and Miami so far.
