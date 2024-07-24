35 Central Florida offensive linemen to watch in 2024
High school football coaches will tell you that linemen are the heart and soul of the team, especially on offense.
From tackle to guard to center, talent abounds all over Central Florida as schools prepare to kick off the 2024 season. And these athletes are getting some major attention, too, as some are nationally ranked commits and others are being recruited by some of the biggest schools in the country.
We formed a list of who we project to be the top 35 returning offensive linemen in 2024, examining schools from seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River).
Without further ado, here they are:
Connor Howes, Senior, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2025: Monster 3-star offensive tackle (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) is ranked in the top 100 of the 2025 ESPN Top Offensive Tackles. An Arkansas commit, he is expected to block for a very powerful running game this fall for the Kowboys.
Demetrius Campbell, Orlando Christian Prep, Class of 2025:Massive offensive tackle (6-6, 300) will be staying in state after high school, having committed to the University of Miami. He also is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN 2025 Top Offensive Tackles. He led the Warriors to a 10-2 record and the state playoffs in 2023.
Max Buchanan, Seminole, Class of 2025: Powerful offensive guard (6-5, 285) has been a big reason why the Seminoles have made the state playoffs every year since he stepped onto the field. The University of Miami commit is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN 2025 Top Offensive Guards.
Jaquez Joiner, Cocoa, Class of 2025:The athletic 3-star offensive guard (6-4, 260) has helped the Tigers win back-to-back Class 2S state championships. The UCF commit also is ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN 2025 Top Offensive Guards.
Chavez “Sandman” Thompson, Cocoa, Class of 2025: The Brevard County star center (6-1, 310) has taken his talents to state power Cocoa after helping Eau Gallie plow to the state playoffs in 2023. Ranked in the top 10 of the ESPN 2025 Top Offensive Centers, he is receiving considerable interest from UCF and Tennessee.
Micah “Champ” Smith, Vero Beach, Class of 2026: The Indian River County 4-star standout (6-6, 315) paved the way for the Indians to go 9-3 and make the state playoffs last fall. He is ranked in the top 10 of the 2026 ESPN Top Offensive Tackles. He has multiple offers, including Duke, North Carolina State and North Carolina Central.
Chancellor Barclay, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026:Monster 4-star offensive guard (6-4, 290) has taken his considerable skills to TFA after leading Lake Minneola to a 9-4 record and the state playoffs in 2023. He is ranked among the best guards in the nation by ESPN. He has multiple offers, including Alabama, Duke, Florida, Miami and Penn State.
Jaden Wilkerson, Edgewater, Class of 2025: Massive 3-star lineman (6-7, 300) has taken his considerable talents to perennial power Edgewater, which has gone undefeated the last two regular seasons. A former Lake Nona star, the Miami commit is ranked among the best linemen in Central Florida.
Parker Moss, Olympia, Class of 2025: The Lafayette commit (6-3, 280) has been a force up front for the Titans, who went 8-3 and made the state playoffs in 2023.
Djoni Scatliffe, East River, Class of 2025: Big Orange County lineman (6-7, 270) is headed to Syracuse, but first he has business to handle for the Falcons in 2024.
Noah Devine, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2025: Physical lineman (6-2, 295) has transferred to TFA after powering Lake Minneola to the state playoffs in 2023. Versatile athlete who can play center or guard, he has received multiple offers, including Lenoir-Rhyne.
Aleks Freyman, Bishop Moore, Class of 2025: Powerful lineman (6-5, 280) is a road grader for the Hornets, having led them to the state playoffs last fall. Extremely versatile, he can play tackle, guard or center. He has received multiple offers, including Bryant University.
Nico Marti, West Orange, Class of 2025: Tough lineman (6-0, 295) is a Warrior on the field, ranking among the best in Central Florida. He recently won the FAU Big Man Camp MVP and received an offer from Wabash University.
Nathan Tviet, Oviedo, Class of 2025: Physical athlete (6-3, 290) already has multiple offers heading into the 2024 season, including University of Buffalo and Bethune-Cookman. He helped lead the Lions to the state playoffs in 2023.
Oliver “Baby Trent” Aime, Evans, Class of 2025: Athletic lineman (6-4, 265) helped the Trojans run up some big numbers in 2023. He has multiple offers, including Alabama State, West Georgia and Bryant University.
Alex Oats, Bishop Moore, Class of 2025: Physical athlete (6-4, 295) was part of the powerful black-and-gold wall last year for the Hornets, who surged to a 9-4 record and the state playoffs. He has received an offer from the University of Buffalo.
Dominic Sorrentino, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Aggressive lineman (6-5, 285) is headed to Holy Cross after leading the ultra-talented Rams to the state playoffs last year. He plays for one of the most balanced offenses in Central Florida under coach Scott Perry, a former University of Florida lineman.
Christian Hudson, Mainland, Class of 2025: Powerful 4-star guard (6-2, 270) also starts at defensive tackle and has committed to UCF. The Volusia County star helped lead the Buccaneers to the Class 3S state title last year.
Marcus Ferrer, Osceola, Class of 2026: One of the tallest linemen (6-7, 300) in the state, he already has offers from Buffalo and Toledo. He is part of a powerful line that will block for senior star running back Taevion Swint.
Ashaad Bakhsh, Seminole, Class of 2026: Physical lineman (6-5, 290) will play a huge role in the Seminoles’ offense this year. Seminole, a traditional Florida power, went 10-3 and advanced to the state playoffs last year.
Sean Kentish, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026: Talented lineman (6-4, 280) has taken his talents to TFA after leading Lake Minneola to the state playoffs in 2023.
Ben Bankowitz, Edgewater, Class of 2026: This elite, versatile 3-star lineman (6-3, 290) has played all five positions on the offensive line. Known for never missing a game if he can help it, he has offers from Cincinnati and FAU.
Xavier Payne, Jones, Class of 2026:Monster lineman (6-7, 314) has taken his talents to perennial power Jones, where he will play for a team that has made consecutive state semifinal appearances. The former Oak Ridge star is considering multiple schools, including Florida, Miami, Tennessee, UCF, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Marshall.
Javeion Cooper, Melbourne Central Catholic, Class of 2026: Powerful right tackle (6-4, 295) said he is leaning toward Clemson, but really likes Syracuse. He led the Hustlers to a 9-3 record and the state playoffs in 2023.
Jayden Jordan, Melbourne Central Catholic, Class of 2027: Talented left tackle (6-3, 285) and brother of Cooper is expected to be a force again on the line for the Hustlers.
Rhys Woodrow, Boone, Class of 2026: Coach Andy Johnson is high on this rising junior (6-4, 280), a big, physical player who already has offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, UCF, and Miami. He helped lead the Braves to the state playoffs last year.
Stephone Ross, DeLand, Class of 2026: Super athletic lineman (6-5, 267) is a key part of the Bulldogs’ single-wing offensive attack under legendary coach Rick Darlington. He also plays on the defensive line for DeLand, which surged to an 11-3 record and the Class 4S state semifinals last year.
Jakahari Leonard, Jones, Class of 2026: Powerful right guard (6-4, 300) will be leaned on heavily as the Tigers make another run for the state playoffs.
Gerard Gearity, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026: Talented rising junior (6-4, 280) will be part of a very physical offensive line in 2024. He has been praised by coaches for being able to play multiple positions.
Nico Duett, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025: Powerful left tackle (6-1, 265) is one of the Titans’ top linemen. He helped lead the Volusia County school to the state playoffs last season. He has received multiple offers, including St. Thomas.
Jarvis Williams, The First Academy (Orlando) Class of 2025: Massive two-way lineman (6-5, 275) has taken his considerable talents to The First Academy (Orlando) after leading Leesburg to the state playoffs last year.
DreVaun Webster, Leesburg, Class of 2026: Massive guard/center (6-1, 320) has played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Yellow Jackets, who went 10-2 last season.
Coby Wallace, Viera, Class of 2027: Talented rising sophomore (6-4, 260) already has an offer from Marshall. He helped the Hawks overcome a slow start to finish 5-4 last season, winning three of their last four games.
Finn Goldfinger, Viera, Class of 2025: Talented center (6-0, 260) will be in his fourth year as a starter when the Hawks take the field this fall.
Shaddiel Torres, Mount Dora, Class of 2026: A rising junior, this dominating lineman (6-2, 280) can play anywhere on the line for the Hurricanes. Named the team’s Offensive MVP in 2023, he has received an offer from Florida Central Tech.