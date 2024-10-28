4-Star shooting guard Caleb Gaskins transfers to Columbus
Another top boys’ basketball prospect in the Sunshine State is heading to a national powerhouse.
Montverde Academy’s Caleb Gaskins announced Sunday night on his social media he will be heading to Columbus High School in Miami.
Columbus, a 3-time defending state champion has re-loaded in the transfer portal where they have gained 6-foot-4 junior small forward Marcellous “Cello” Jackson, 6-foot-6 junior power forward Keeper Jackson, and 6-10 senior power forward Eric Diambi who came from France over the summer.
The Explorers already retain senior twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer who committed to Duke earlier this month, junior wing Jaxon Richardson, along with senior sharpshooter Benny Fragela.
Last season at Montverde Academy, Gaskins averaged just 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game for the Eagles where they finished 35-0 and won the City of Palms Classic and Chipotle Nationals.
During the Grassroots season, Gaskins played for Nightrydas Elite where he helped lead them to a Nike EYBL Peach Jam title for the third consecutive year.
Gaskins currently holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, Villanova, and Washington.
According to 247Sports, Gaskins is the No. 9 ranked player in the nation, the No. 1 power forward, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the 2026 recruiting cycle.