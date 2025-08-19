High School Basketball Stars Shine at the SLAM Summer Classic All-Star Game
After four months of competing on shoe company circuits, playing at prestigious invitational camps, and for some, a live period with their high school programs - the spring and summer is a busy time on the national college basketball recruiting scene. When it comes to the best of the best, they're playing in pressure-packed moments each time they step on the court to maintain their ranking, earn new scholarship offers and to most importantly - win a game.
There's no off switch when their game is being critiqued each time out, especially in today's NIL landscape where their earning potential can fluctuate after just one performance...the SLAM Summer Classic provides a unique platform for prospects to have fun playing basketball in a different type of environment than they're used to.
Rucker Park in New York City is known as the most legendary streetball court on the planet, thanks to its rich history of talent that's graced the floor.
From the emcee standing in the middle of the action to the back and forth 1-on-1 battles - it's an energy that can't be replicated. The collaboration of all this paired with the most popular basketball media brand in the world, SLAM, results in an action packed pickup game.
SLAM has hosted seven of these games now, where they select 14 of the most popular players in the grassroots basketball ecosystem to come put on a show for the hyperactive crowd. Some notable alumni that are currently in the NBA include: Jalen Green, Chet Holmgren, Dereck Lively, Rob Dillingham, Jared McCain, Matas Buzelis, Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and plenty more.
Let's recap the 2025 version of the game by naming some SLAM Summer Classic Vol.7 Top Performers:
Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame (California)
Stokes, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026 - took home MVP honors after dropping 27 points via high-flying dunks and breakaway baskets that electrified the New York City crowd. Everyone knew it was too easy for him after he made a self-lob off the backboard look like he was on a Nerf mini-hoop.
Brandon McCoy Jr., St. John Bosco (California)
McCoy Jr., the No. 3 player in the Class of 2026 - had some absurd highlights in the first half of the game where he was literally throwing the ball through the hoop for thunderous jams. He stood out as the twitchiest athlete on the court by showcasing how quickly he can get off the floor with power.
Christian Collins, St. John Bosco (California)
Collins, the No. 4 player in the Class of 2026 - might have been the most versatile prospect in the game that was flooded with five-star talent. His ability to handle the ball with precision on the wing at 6-feet-9 is something that will separate him from his peers in the future. His motor was also on full display.
Nasir Anderson, Prolific Prep (Florida)
Anderson, the No. 11 player in the Class of 2027 - was the one of the most explosive dunkers in the whole event. His straight-line driving and downhill attacking ability is what makes him rated as the top point guard in his class. The physical tools and attributes are on a level of their own at that position.
Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Florida)
Richardson, the No. 20 player in the Class of 2026 - won the dunk contest at the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 7. His extraordinary athleticism was built for this type of event, where he was able to get the crowd going with his hops. His brother Jase, who is now on the Orlando Magic, was in attendance.
Anderson Diaz, Woodmere Academy (New York)
Diaz, the No. 25 player in the Class of 2027 - being a New York kid, had his home crowd behind him. They call him "Shifty' because of his electric ball-handling skills that set him free from defenders, and he was hitting the jump-shots to finish off the highlights. The lefty PG is a national stock-riser.
Kendre Harrison, Reidsville (North Carolina)
Harrison, a physical specimen who is the No. 1 Tight End in the country and a Oregon commit for both football and basketball - can do things on the court that you just can't teach. The level of aggression and force he plays with in the paint, while being able to handle the ball, is very impressive.
Anthony Brown Jr., Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)
Brown Jr., the No. 49 player in the Class of 2026 - is coming off an eye-opening EYBL campaign in which he ended with a couple of special Peach Jam outings that had the nation buzzing over his buckets. He has the ball on a string and pulled off one of the best moves of the night on the perimeter.