5-Star WR Dallas Wilson Seeks Release from Oregon, Eyes Florida Gators Commitment
One of the top wide receivers in the Class of 2025, 5-star recruit Dallas Wilson, has requested to be released from his financial affidavit with Oregon, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi. If granted, Wilson, a standout at Tampa Bay Tech, intends to sign with the Florida Gators.
Wilson has been a dominant force for Tampa Bay Tech, leading the Class 5A region semifinalist Titans this past season with 41 receptions for 677 yards and nine touchdowns.
- 2022 Sophomore Stats: 40 catches, 875 yards, 12 touchdowns.
- 2023 Junior Stats: 49 catches, 872 yards, nine touchdowns.
Scouting Report by 247Sports
Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Launches out of his stance and attacks cushion with conviction before breaking off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Firm 10-inch hands and a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame give him the advantage more times than not at the catch point and has put a few acrobatic grabs on the highlight reel over the years. Initially projected as more of a linear vertical threat before a senior campaign in which he started to generate more and more chunk plays via catch-and-run opportunities, reaching a top gear while angling through traffic. Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will hand fight with cornerbacks even if the run is going the other way. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capabilities and rare physical features. Must buy into the process at the college of his choice and continue to keep evolving as a player, but has NFL potential. Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later.