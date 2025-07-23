High School

Florida High School Football: Tampa Bay Tech Announces 2025 Football Schedule

The Titans play host to Venice in their first home game of the season

Reed Green

Michael Dempsey ran for a touchdown to help Tampa Bay Tech beat Edgewater, 28-17, in a 2024 Class 5A regional semifinal game.
With the 2025 high school football season kicking off in Florida in just under one month, Tampa Bay Tech is the latest team to officially release their 2025 schedule.

The Titans are looking to further improve upon their 9-3 record in 2024 where they were eventually eliminated by Lakeland 24-21 in the Class 5A Regional Finals. Their first two home games are versus Venice and Armwood who are both ranked in the High School on SI Florida high school football preseason top 25. The backend of the schedule is not much easier as they finish the 2025 regular season with back-to-back road games at Leto and Robinson.

2025 Tampa Bay Tech Titans Football Schedule

Aug. 15: at Apopka

Aug. 22: vs. Venice

Aug. 29: at Wharton

Sept. 5: vs. Armwood

Sept. 12: at Plant

Sept.19: vs. Gaither

Sept. 26: at Spoto

Oct. 10: vs. East Bay

Oct. 17: vs. Durant

Oct. 24: at Leto

Oct. 31: at Robinson

Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

