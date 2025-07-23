Florida High School Football: Tampa Bay Tech Announces 2025 Football Schedule
With the 2025 high school football season kicking off in Florida in just under one month, Tampa Bay Tech is the latest team to officially release their 2025 schedule.
The Titans are looking to further improve upon their 9-3 record in 2024 where they were eventually eliminated by Lakeland 24-21 in the Class 5A Regional Finals. Their first two home games are versus Venice and Armwood who are both ranked in the High School on SI Florida high school football preseason top 25. The backend of the schedule is not much easier as they finish the 2025 regular season with back-to-back road games at Leto and Robinson.
2025 Tampa Bay Tech Titans Football Schedule
Aug. 15: at Apopka
Aug. 22: vs. Venice
Aug. 29: at Wharton
Sept. 5: vs. Armwood
Sept. 12: at Plant
Sept.19: vs. Gaither
Sept. 26: at Spoto
Oct. 10: vs. East Bay
Oct. 17: vs. Durant
Oct. 24: at Leto
Oct. 31: at Robinson